We look back at Ian Poulter's stunning putt which turned out to be the catalyst for the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 10 Ian Poulter

The 2018 Ryder Cup is nearly upon us so to celebrate we have put together a countdown of the 15 greatest shots ever to be hit during the event.

With just 10 days to go until the match, we look at Ian Poulter‘s clutch putt on the 18th green on Saturday evening at Medinah in 2012, the catalyst for the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history.

In probably his finest moment as a professional golfer, Ian Poulter single-handedly dragged Europe back into the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah.

Paired with Rory McIlroy and facing Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner, Poulter birdied the final five holes to win the match 1up and give Europe hope.

10-4 down with just two matches left, Europe (and Poulter) managed to claw their way back into a 10-6 deficit which felt like a 10-6 draw heading into the final day’s singles matches.

Poulter, known now as Europe’s Postman, was simply unbeatable coming down the stretch with his five straight closing birdies.

His 15-foot putt on the last was the culmination of his heroics that day.

Europe would comeback from 10-6 down to win the cup the next day, beating the USA 8.5 to 3.5 in the singles for a 14.5 to 13.5 victory.