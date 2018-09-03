In this piece we take a look at 5 reasons why the USA will win the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

5 Reasons Why The USA Will Win The Ryder Cup

This years Ryder Cup is one of the most hotly anticipated editions of the event ever, and for good reason. Both sides look very strong indeed, however the United States will win the coveted trophy for 5 different reasons. Sam Tremlett delves into each of them below.

1) Dominance Of Major Championships

Admittedly, the Majors have no real influence over the Ryder Cup other than helping with qualification. But what they do show is players producing their best games when it matters most which is part and parcel of what the Ryder Cup is all about. Producing your best, or holing a putt, when the pressure is at its highest.

In the last few years in Majors, the Americans have clearly been better at this than the Europeans.

Since 2013, out of 24 Major Championships, there have only been 7 European winners, collecting 8 Major Championships out of the 24. On the other hand, their have been 10 Americans winning Majors in that span, collecting 14 out of the 24.

In fact 6 of the last 8 Majors have been won by Americans with Francesco Molinari and Sergio Garcia being the other two winners. Coincidentally, Garcia probably won’t be at the 2018 Ryder Cup thanks to poor form.

2) European Inexperience

There are some who say being a rookie does not matter, but all the evidence suggests it most definitely does. Most former and current players say that the pressure of the Ryder Cup is unlike anything else in the game and it certainly ratchets up throughout the week. Therefore having already experienced that pressure is huge and right now, the Americans are sitting pretty in that regard. At the time of writing, both sides have named their 8 qualified players and the rookie count for each side is 5 to 1.

On the American team Justin Thomas is the only rookie but just so happens to be the 3rd best player in the world, and has had some experience of team matchplay in the Presidents Cup in 2017. Obviously the Ryder Cup is a different level to that, but every little helps.

Whereas the Europeans have five rookies in Jon Rahm, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Thorbjorn Olesen. That is a lot which means Thomas Bjorn will probably look to pick some experienced players in his wildcard selections. But the problem there is Sergio Garcia has been in terrible form and there are questions over Henrik Stenson’s fitness.

No, having a lot of rookies is not a good sign for any team. Need I remind you that the last time Europe took a lot of rookies to a Ryder Cup was 2016, and Europe got beaten 17-11.

3) More Top-30 Players In World Rankings

Put simply, half of the current top-30 players are American which not only shows just how good the top players in America are, but also shows how much strength and depth they have. Obviously eight of those have qualified already which means Jim Furyk has seven more players in the top-30 to choose from to fill his four Wildcard spots.

Thomas Bjorn on the other hand has seven qualified European players in the top 30 with four others to select Wildcards from but as I mentioned above, two of those are Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia and they may not play.

To add to that the Americans have the top three players in the world in Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas who have all shown good form this year winning eight tournaments between them. (DJ, Thomas – 3, Koepka – 2).