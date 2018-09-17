What clubs will Alex Noren use at the PGA Championship? We take a look here

Alex Noren What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the clubs Alex Noren will use at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

The Swede is one of Europe’s top players and recently won his 10th European Tour title at the Open de France, which of course was played at Le Golf National.

Noren has been around the world’s top 10 for over a year now and will make his Ryder Cup debut this event.

He has been a Callaway ambassador for some time and currently has a full bag of Callaway equipment including ball.

His driver is the Callaway Rogue Sub Zero and he also carries a Rogue 3 wood.

Noren has averaged just under 300 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour, hitting 65% of fairways.

Whilst he is by no means one of the biggest hitters, he is one of the most consistent. The Swede has mastered the fade shot and is an incredible ball striker.

He then has an Apex hybrid and Apex Pro irons along with Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges.

He has hit 70% of Greens in Regulation on the European Tour so far this season and ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach in America.

His putter is an Odyssey O-Works #1 and his ball of choice is the Callaway Chrome Soft.

Noren is one of the best putters in the game right now, currently 9th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting stats.