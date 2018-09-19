Alex Noren's caddie is former Wentworth greenkeeper and London-based Lee Warne.

Who Is Alex Noren’s Caddie?

Making his Ryder Cup debut later this year, Alex Noren has fast become one of the finest players in the world thanks to his incredible consistency and his knack for winning tournaments.

The past four years he has had at least one victory each year and has been as high as eighth in the world. As a result, Noren was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the European Ryder Cup team and it would not be surprising to see him paired with fellow Swede Henrik Stenson at the event.

Below we take a look at who carries the Swedes bag.

Noren currently has Lee Warne on the bag.

Warne currently lives in Ascot just outside of London and other interests besides golf include skiing.

He used to be a greenkeeper at BMW PGA Championship venue Wentworth before joining Noren as his caddie.

Warne put that crucial Wentworth knowledge to good use in 2017, when he helped Noren establish a new final round course record of 62 on his way to winning the tournament.

Warne has been with Noren since the summer of 2016 and been on the bag for his four victories that year at the Scottish Open, European Masters, British Masters and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He was then with him during his Wentworth win and his 2018 Open de France victory at Le Golf National, venue for this year’s Ryder Cup.