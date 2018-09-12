The 36-year-old Swede will be making his debut at this years Ryder Cup. Matt Cradock looks at who coaches him here.
Who Is Alex Noren’s Coach?
Alex Noren has been one of the standout players in the last year winning six times since the middle of 2016 and as a result he was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2018 Ryder Cup.
His meteoric rise has seen him firmly entrench himself into the world’s top 20. But who coaches the Swede? We take a look below.
One of the reasons for Noren’s success has been coach Matt Belsham
Belsham has coached Noren for nearly five years and has essentially been the catalyst for the Swede’s change of form.
Having had wrist surgery and then suffering from a rib injury straight after, Noren had to rebuild his whole swing, but thanks to Belsham, the Swede was able to recover and would start a dominant 2016.
Speaking about his coach, Noren said: “I can ask him: ‘How does Rory hit this shot?’, and he can tell me. That’s the biggest thing, if I speak/bring a player up he knows a lot about what they do.”
This teaching method has clearly suited Noren very well.
Although Belsham is the mastermind behind the revival of Noren, he still gives the Swede plenty of credit.
Matt Wallace, another Belsham client says that the coach always talks about the Swede’s work ethic and that he always says to Wallace; “There isn’t a harder worker than Alex. No matter how well he’s done, or will do, he is determined to improve.”
With the Ryder Cup only a few weeks away both Noren and Belsham will be looking to add a Ryder Cup to their growing lists of victories.
The Swede has good memories of Le Golf National claiming the French Open there this year.
