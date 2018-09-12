The 36-year-old Swede will be making his debut at this years Ryder Cup. Matt Cradock looks at who coaches him here.

Who Is Alex Noren’s Coach?

Alex Noren has been one of the standout players in the last year winning six times since the middle of 2016 and as a result he was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

His meteoric rise has seen him firmly entrench himself into the world’s top 20. But who coaches the Swede? We take a look below.

One of the reasons for Noren’s success has been coach Matt Belsham

Belsham has coached Noren for nearly five years and has essentially been the catalyst for the Swede’s change of form.

Having had wrist surgery and then suffering from a rib injury straight after, Noren had to rebuild his whole swing, but thanks to Belsham, the Swede was able to recover and would start a dominant 2016.

Speaking about his coach, Noren said: “I can ask him: ‘How does Rory hit this shot?’, and he can tell me. That’s the biggest thing, if I speak/bring a player up he knows a lot about what they do.”

This teaching method has clearly suited Noren very well.