Alex Noren married his wife Jennifer Kovacs in September last year. Get to know her in this piece by Matt Cradock

Who Is Alex Noren’s Wife?



The Swede has been one of the stand out players on the European Tour over the last three years winning seven times and with his great run of form Noren has secured himself a place in Thomas Bjørn’s side for the 2018 Ryder Cup in September. But who will be supporting him in Paris? Meet Jennifer Kovacs below.

One reason for his newfound success is down to his wife Jennifer and their daughter Iris.

Noren himself admits that the birth of Iris shifted his perspective: “Fatherhood gave me something extra in life,” he said.

The birth came a year or so after a health scare where Noren hit so many balls he developed tendinitis in both wrists missing the majority of the 2014 season.

However the year after he would start his sensational run, is now part of the 2018 Ryder Cup squad and will have Jennifer by his side through the event.

Jennifer was born in Stockholm and studied at Stockholm University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Management and Marketing.

After university she worked as a marketing assistant at Abbot, which is a hospital & health care company in her birthplace of Stockholm.