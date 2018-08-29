Here we take a look at 10 of the best Ryder Cup partnerships in history, highlighted by Seve and Olazabal

10 Of The Best Ryder Cup Pairings In History

The Ryder Cup gets underway soon from Le Golf National near Paris and once again the partnerships will be crucial in deciding the fate of the trophy.

Here we take a look at 10 of the best partnerships in Ryder Cup history, with five from the European side and five from the Americans.

In terms of partnerships, Europe has had more successful duos than the USA, with the likes of Bernard Gallacher and Brian Barnes not getting a mention below as well as Faldo and Monty, Coles and O’Connor Senior, Donald and Garcia, Jacklin and Oosterhuis, and Parnevik and Garcia.

Best Ryder Cup Pairings In History – Europe

Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal

Seve and Jose played together a record 15 times, making them the most frequent pairing ever seen in Ryder Cup history. They won a staggering 12 points together which is 6 more than any other pairing.

The two Spaniards, speaking a different language in a match largely dominated by English speakers, could get under the Americans’ skin with their competitiveness and razor-sharp short games. They could both be erratic off the tee but would seemingly win and halve holes that they had no right to due to pinpoint accurate irons, perfect pitches, great putting and their never-say-die attitude.

Seve, who had formed a pretty good partnership with Jose Pinero in 1985, was like a father figure to Olazabal and they really did make the perfect partnership which was formed in 1987 at Muirfield Village.

The pair went on to win six of their eight foursomes games together and five of their seven fourball games.

They played together in every doubles session for three straight Ryder Cups and were unbeaten in eight games across the 1989 and 1991 matches.

Best partnership in Ryder Cup history? Without a doubt.

Nick Faldo and Ian Woosnam

Faldo and Woosnam are the joint-second-highest points scorers in Ryder Cup history as a team with six, tied with Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood.

They appeared together first in 1987, the same Ryder Cup that the Seve/Olazabal partnership was formed, and won a total of six points from their 10 games together – winning five, halving two and losing three.

Faldo and Woosnam won 3.5 points out of four matches in the 1987 Ryder Cup and then played together in all four sessions again in 1989, where they won 2.5 points.

The duos of Faldo/Woosnam and Balesteros/Olazabal were the spearheads of Europe’s Ryder Cup sides towards the late 80s and early 90s. Both have gone down in history as two of the best.

Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood

Clarkey and Westy tied Faldo and Woosnam with six points, a total that only Seve and Olazabal surpassed.

The pair played together between 1999 and 2006 and won six and lost two from their eight matches.

They won 2/4 at the 1999 match at Brooklyn and didn’t play again for five years, after Clarke and Bjorn and Westwood and Garcia were the more frequent pairings in 2002 under Sam Torrance at The Belfry.

It was worth the wait though, as they won every single match they played together at Oakland Hills in 2004 and the K Club in 2006.

Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie

Langer and Monty, always fierce but friendly foes in their careers, go down as one of the best European pairings to grace the Ryder Cup.

The pair won 5.5 points from seven games, winning five, losing one and drawing one. They were undefeated in four foursomes matches, winning three of them.

They played together first in 1991 and teamed up for the final time in 2002.

Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood

Whilst Lee Westwood had a great partnership with Darren Clarke, he and Sergio Garcia also made quite a handy team.

They played together on seven occasions between 2002 and 2008, winning five points with four wins, one loss and two halves.

They were undefeated in foursomes, winning two and halving one from three games and won 2.5 points from their four fourball games.