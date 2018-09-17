Here we look at what clubs Brooks Koepka will be using at The Ryder Cup
Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?
Brooks Koepka won his third major title at the USPGA Championship with a final round of 66 at Bellerive.
Below we have taken a look at what clubs he used to win and the ones he will be using at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.
BUY NOW: Now TV Sky Sports Pass – £7.99 for a day, £12.99 for a week or £33.99 for a month
Koepka, just like Masters winner Patrick Reed and Open champ Francesco Molinari, has no equipment contract so has the freedom to use whatever clubs he chooses.
All four majors this year were won by players without full-bag equipment deals.
He was a Nike staffer but has had to look elsewhere for his equipment after the company announced they were to stop making hardware in August 2016.
And like Reed again, Koepka had a Nike club in the bag in the form of his Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron, which he uses to such great effect off the tee.
That was in the bag last year in his win at Erin Hills and his setup hasn’t changed much.
He used a TaylorMade M2 driver last year and has switched that out for the new M3.
His driving distance average is 313 yards so far this season and is currently 8th in Driving Distance.
He also has the TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 3 wood in the bag.
His irons are the Mizuno JPX900 Tour which he had in the bag for all three of his US Open victories.
Koepka has three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in the bag, an upgrade on his SM5s which he had last year.
He still has his Tour Only Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport putter, fitted with a soft Beryllium insert.
His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 driver from American Golf
- BUY NOW: Mizuno JPX900 Tour irons from American Golf
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
10 Things You Don’t Know About Brooks Koepka
Did you know all of these facts about…
Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Caddie?
Northern Irishman Ricky Elliott is Brooks Koepka's caddie…
Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend?
Brooks Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims.
Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M3 9.5, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80TX shaft
3 iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro, Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec X
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 52, 56 and 60, Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes and apparel: Nike