Here we look at what clubs Brooks Koepka will be using at The Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka What’s In The Bag?

Brooks Koepka won his third major title at the USPGA Championship with a final round of 66 at Bellerive.

Below we have taken a look at what clubs he used to win and the ones he will be using at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Koepka, just like Masters winner Patrick Reed and Open champ Francesco Molinari, has no equipment contract so has the freedom to use whatever clubs he chooses.

All four majors this year were won by players without full-bag equipment deals.

He was a Nike staffer but has had to look elsewhere for his equipment after the company announced they were to stop making hardware in August 2016.

And like Reed again, Koepka had a Nike club in the bag in the form of his Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron, which he uses to such great effect off the tee.

That was in the bag last year in his win at Erin Hills and his setup hasn’t changed much.

He used a TaylorMade M2 driver last year and has switched that out for the new M3.

His driving distance average is 313 yards so far this season and is currently 8th in Driving Distance.

He also has the TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 3 wood in the bag.

His irons are the Mizuno JPX900 Tour which he had in the bag for all three of his US Open victories.

Koepka has three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in the bag, an upgrade on his SM5s which he had last year.

He still has his Tour Only Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport putter, fitted with a soft Beryllium insert.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.