Northern Irishman Ricky Elliott is Brooks Koepka's current caddie and has been for five years now.

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Caddie?

Brooks Koepka will play in his second Ryder Cup in 2018 at Le Golf National looking to repeat the success the American side had in his debut at Hazeltine in 2016.

The three-time Major winner has had a brilliant 2018. but who carries the 28-year-olds bag? We take a look below.

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Caddie?

The USPGA Champion‘s bagman is Ricky Elliott, who is originally from Portrush in Northern Ireland.

He grew up with 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell and is also close friends with Ian Poulter.

WATCH: Brooks Koepka’s USPGA winning interview

The 41-year-old, who played at Royal Portrush Golf Club as a junior, was a promising youngster, winning titles such as the Ulster Boys Championship and the Ulster Youth Championship.

Elliott represented Ireland at the 1990 European Youths Championship with Michael Hoey, who has gone on to win five times on the European Tour.

He also went to college in the states at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

The Northern Irishman attempted to make it as a pro on the mini tour circuit in America before becoming a caddie.