We look at the equipment Bryson DeChambeau currently has in the bag
Bryson DeChambeau won the Dell Technologies Championship a week after winning The Northern Trust to jump to extend his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
It was his fifth professional victory, having now won three times this year as well as the John Deere Classic in July 2017 and the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour Finals in September 2016.
DeChambeau will be making his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National at the end of September after Jim Furyk announced him as one of his wildcard picks.
In 2015, he became the fifth man in history to win the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division 1 Championship and US Amateur in the same year.
The ‘Golfing Scientist’, as he’s known, is famous for his one length irons that uses. Below, we take a look at what equipment he currently uses…
DeChambeau has put in a new driver since his win at the Memorial, adding in the F8+ for his previous Cobra King LTD Pro model.
He has averaged 306 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season and also won the USPGA Championship Long Drive contest.
He then carries a King LTD 3 wood and an F8+ 5 wood.
All of his irons are seven iron length (37.5 inches to be exact) to ensure he swings the same with every club and they’re fitted with extremely thick JumboMax grips, the largest grips commercially available.
He turned professional after the 2016 Masters and signed with Cobra Puma Golf, who crafted the King Forged One Length irons for him.
All of his clubs have names – his 60 degree lob wedge is named ‘The King’ after Arnold Palmer and his 6 iron is named ‘Juniper’ after the sixth hole at Augusta.
He has a full bag of Cobra clubs barring the putter which is a ‘Sik’ blade which is fitted with a Matrix graphite shaft.
DeChambeau uses the Bridgestone Tour B X ball and also wears a Bridgestone glove.
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Cobra King F8+ 8°, with TPT Golf Prototype X shaft
3 wood: Cobra King LTD 3/4 14.5°, with Project X HZRDUS Black 85x shaft
5 wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler 17.5°, with Project X HZRDUS Black 85x shaft
Irons (4-5): Cobra King One Length Utility with True Temper X7 shafts
Irons (6-PW): Cobra King Forged One Length 37.5″, with True Temper X7 shafts
Wedges: Cobra King V Grind 50° and King WideLow Grind 55° and 60° all 37.5″, with True Temper X7 shafts
Putter: Sik blade
Ball: Bridgestone B300-S
Apparel and shoes: Puma