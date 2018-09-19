We look at the equipment Bryson DeChambeau currently has in the bag

Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag? – Ryder Cup Clubs

Bryson DeChambeau won the Dell Technologies Championship a week after winning The Northern Trust to jump to extend his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

It was his fifth professional victory, having now won three times this year as well as the John Deere Classic in July 2017 and the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour Finals in September 2016.

DeChambeau will be making his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National at the end of September after Jim Furyk announced him as one of his wildcard picks.

In 2015, he became the fifth man in history to win the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division 1 Championship and US Amateur in the same year.

The ‘Golfing Scientist’, as he’s known, is famous for his one length irons that uses. Below, we take a look at what equipment he currently uses…

DeChambeau has put in a new driver since his win at the Memorial, adding in the F8+ for his previous Cobra King LTD Pro model.

He has averaged 306 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season and also won the USPGA Championship Long Drive contest.

He then carries a King LTD 3 wood and an F8+ 5 wood.

All of his irons are seven iron length (37.5 inches to be exact) to ensure he swings the same with every club and they’re fitted with extremely thick JumboMax grips, the largest grips commercially available.

He turned professional after the 2016 Masters and signed with Cobra Puma Golf, who crafted the King Forged One Length irons for him.

All of his clubs have names – his 60 degree lob wedge is named ‘The King’ after Arnold Palmer and his 6 iron is named ‘Juniper’ after the sixth hole at Augusta.

He has a full bag of Cobra clubs barring the putter which is a ‘Sik’ blade which is fitted with a Matrix graphite shaft.

DeChambeau uses the Bridgestone Tour B X ball and also wears a Bridgestone glove.