Who is the caddie of three-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau?

Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Caddie?

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the PGA Tour’s form players and looks set to make his Ryder Cup debut later this month at Le Golf National, after winning three huge tournaments in 2018. They are the Memorial, Northern Trust and Dell-Technologies Championships and he looks set right now to take home the FedEx Cup and a huge pay check too.

Here Matt Cradock take a look at who his caddie is.

Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Caddie?

The 24-year-old currently has the American Tim Tucker on the bag.

Tucker started caddying for DeChambeau at the 2016 Memorial tournament and continued did so until the middle of 2017.

The American then switched caddies to veteran Micah Fugitt before reuniting with Tucker in early 2018.

DeChambeau has known Tucker since he was 15 years old but more importantly is able to read the vector green-reading system that DeChambeau uses.

Speaking about Tucker, DeChambeau said: “I think the biggest thing is that he’s a calming effect on me.

“He’s super easy and cool and collected. Whatever I say, it doesn’t bother him at all. We just go out there and have a good time.”

Tucker has previous experience as both a player and caddie, playing in the 2007 US Mid Amateur at his home course of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort where he used to caddie.

The American also appeared at the Pacific Northwest Men’s Amateur Championship reaching the last 16.

Speaking on DeChambeau’s work ethic after the 2018 Memorial tournament Tucker said: “Other players just go to the range, he goes to the range religiously.”