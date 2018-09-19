Who is the caddie of three-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau?
Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Caddie?
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the PGA Tour’s form players and looks set to make his Ryder Cup debut later this month at Le Golf National, after winning three huge tournaments in 2018. They are the Memorial, Northern Trust and Dell-Technologies Championships and he looks set right now to take home the FedEx Cup and a huge pay check too.
Here Matt Cradock take a look at who his caddie is.
The 24-year-old currently has the American Tim Tucker on the bag.
Tucker started caddying for DeChambeau at the 2016 Memorial tournament and continued did so until the middle of 2017.
The American then switched caddies to veteran Micah Fugitt before reuniting with Tucker in early 2018.
DeChambeau has known Tucker since he was 15 years old but more importantly is able to read the vector green-reading system that DeChambeau uses.
Speaking about Tucker, DeChambeau said: “I think the biggest thing is that he’s a calming effect on me.
“He’s super easy and cool and collected. Whatever I say, it doesn’t bother him at all. We just go out there and have a good time.”
Tucker has previous experience as both a player and caddie, playing in the 2007 US Mid Amateur at his home course of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort where he used to caddie.
The American also appeared at the Pacific Northwest Men’s Amateur Championship reaching the last 16.
Speaking on DeChambeau’s work ethic after the 2018 Memorial tournament Tucker said: “Other players just go to the range, he goes to the range religiously.”
This was proven, as DeChambeau was the only one on the Muirfield Village driving range on Saturday evening and he would go onto win the tournament on the Sunday.
Having worked with the 24-year-old on and off for the last two years Tucker has enjoyed lots of success winning three PGA Tour events with Dechambeau, most recently the Northern Trust Open.
Three victories in 13 months has propelled the American into first place in the FedEx cup standings and to a career high of 12th in the World Golf Rankings.
The win in New Jersey has all but cemented DeChambeau’s spot as one of Jim Furyk’s four Ryder Cup wildcard picks, where if we would be making his debut if he were to be picked.
Both DeChambeau and Tucker will draw upon the recent successes as they look to help America defend their title at Le Golf National in September.
