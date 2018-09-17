In this piece we take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's coach, Mike Schy.

Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Coach?

Soon to play in his first ever Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau has had a stellar season which meant USA captain Jim Furyk had no option but to select him as one of the four wildcard picks for the upcoming event.

In 2018 he has won three times at the Memorial Tournament, Northern Trust and Dell-Technologies Championship which has seen him rise to as high as seventh in the world. He currently leads the FedEx Cup standings and one more good week at the Tour Championship will see him pick up a huge pay check.

Bryson may be known as The Scientist and tends to play the game in his own distinctive way, but he has still had some guidance from coaches in the past. But who is his current coach? We take a look below.

Right now, Mike Schy plays, and has played, a significant role in the career of DeChambeau.

Owner of his own performance institute, Schy specialises in coaching college and junior players which is in all likelihood how he met Bryson who was a star college player at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Whilst there Bryson became only the fifth player to win the NCAA individual championship and the US Amateur in the same year.

