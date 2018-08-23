Take a look at these classic Ryder Cup celebrations from the history of the event.
8 Classic Ryder Cup Celebrations
The Ryder Cup has seen some incredible golfing moments and as a result the celebrations have often been memorable too. Here we take a look at eight classic celebrations. Can you think of any we have missed?
Jose Maria Olazabal, 1987
Jose Maria Olazabal’s celebratory jig at Muirfield Village in 1987 will forever be associated with Europe’s first victory on American soil.
Paul McGinley, 2002
Needing a half to secure victory at The Belfry, Paul McKinley hold a ten-footer on the 18th green. He jumped into the pond and emerged draped in the Irish flag.
Darren Clarke, 2006
Just two months after the death of his wife Heather, Darren Clarke received an emotional reception at the K Club and played a starring role in Europe’s triumph.
Ian Poulter, 2008
Europe looked dead and buried on Saturday afternoon at Medinah, but Ian Poulter birdied the final five holes in his four-ball match to drag his continent from the abyss.
Justin Leonard, 1999
One of the most controversial incidents in Ryder cup history came at brookline in 1999. Justin Leonard holed a tramlines on the 17th and jubilant Americans surged onto the green, over the line of Jose Maria Olazabal’s putt.
Boo Weekley, 2008
At Valhalla in 2008, Boo Weekly hit a drive and recreated Happy Gilmore’s ‘bullied’ celebration to the amusement of the galleries.
Patrick Reed, 2014
Gleneagles provided the stage for Patrick Reed’s infamous ‘shushing’ gesture in 2014 – something he’s never been able to live down.
Martin Kaymer, 2012
Martin Kaymer needed to two-putt to complete the Miracle of median, but he raced his first effort six feet by. No matter. he holed the resulting putt and fist pumped with both hands before Sergio Garcia leaped into his arms.
