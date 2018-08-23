The Ryder Cup will be held in continental Europe again this year, but what other courses have had the honour?

Continental Europe Ryder Cup Venues

The Ryder Cup is held every two years and each time it is rotated between courses in the United States and Europe. But believe it or not, there have not been many European courses outside of Great Britain and Ireland that have had the honour of hosting the event. Below we take a look at the courses in continental Europe that have hosted the Cup aswell as look to the future to see what courses will host later competitions.

1997, Spain, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Andalusia

The very first Ryder Cup held in continental Europe, Severiano Ballesteros was the European captain going up against Tom Kite at Valderrama Golf Club. The Spanish course broke up the run of events hosted by The Belfry which hosted the 1989, 1993 and 2002 Ryder Cups.

Tiger Woods and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk were making their Cup debuts and it was destined to be a close affair. And it was up until Europe pulled out to a 10.5-5.5 lead after the Saturday foursomes.

The Americans however came storming back in the singles winning eight of them to put significant pressure on the Europeans. But Per-Ulrik Johansson, Constantino Rocca and Bernhard Langer pulled out incredibly important wins. Additionally 2018 European captain Thomas Bjorn and Colin Montgomerie salvaged halves from their matches to win the Cup by 14.5 points to 13.5.

Related: 2018 Ryder Cup Captains

2018, France, Le Golf National, Albatros Course, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

It took 21 years, but the Ryder Cup returns to continental Europe this year. This time it heads to France and Le Golf National, a course thats hosts the Open de France every year on the European Tour.

This years event has been hotly anticipated with both Europe and the United States having incredibly strong teams. The US are the favourites largely due to their dominance of the four Major championships the last couple of years and they possess the top three players in the world in Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

But it is undoubtedly going to be a close affair with the final few holes at Le Golf National, being surrounded by water and trouble, sure to provide some incredible moments.

2022, Italy, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome

Four years later, the event will travel to Rome for the first time. The Italian bid to host the Cup beat bids from Germany, Austria and Spain. Bids from Portugal, Turkey and Denmark were quickly withdrawn.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The course itself is built around a castle built in approximately the 11th century. It has also hosted the 1994 Italian Open.