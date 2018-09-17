We take a look at the gear used by world number three Dustin Johnson ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup

Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the TaylorMade equipment of Dustin Johnson is using at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. WATCH: Dustin Johnson What’s in the bag?

DJ has been a TaylorMade staffer for his entire 10 year career as a professional.

The 33-year-old currently uses the new TaylorMade M4 driver featuring the new Twist Face technology – What is Twist Face?

He nearly aced a 430 yard par-4 in his first week using it at the Tournament of Champions in January.

He won his 17th PGA Tour title that week at Kapalua and has won twice since then, most recently at the RBC Canadian Open.

DJ’s M4 driver has 10.5° of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Speeder shaft.

He’s averaged 315 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and is 1st in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green, SG: Off The Tee and SG: Total.

DJ has switched between M3 and M4 fairway woods this season and has carried one in some tournaments and two in others.

He currently has just one fairway wood in the bag – a high launch weaker 3 wood.

That’s because when armed with a regular 3 wood, he simply hits it too far.

His 16.5° M4 4 wood is fitted with a Project X HZRDUS shaft.

The world number one also has P730 DJ Proto irons from 3-PW. These are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts – a shaft he has used in his irons ever since his junior days.

He has a Milled Grind 52° gap wedge that has been weakened to 54˚ and a 60° lob wedge plus a Milled Grind Hi-Toe 64°.

Through 36 holes, DJ is 1st in scrambling and 1st in both Strokes Gained: Short game and SG: Putting.

A new addition to the bag is the putter.

He has been using the TaylorMade Spider Tour Black for some time but has changed that for a silver TaylorMade Spider Mini.

However, DJ has recently switched that out for a TaylorMade Juno putter, as seen in the video at the top of the page.

His ball is the TaylorMade TP5x.

Driver: TaylorMade M4 10.5° with Fujikura Speeder X shaft

4 wood: TaylorMade M4 HL with Project X HZDRUS Black X shaft

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P730 DJ Protos with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (54°, 60° and 64° Hi-Toe)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Mini

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Glove: TaylorMade Tour Preferred

Apparel and shoes: adidas

