Who is Dustin Johnson’s Caddie?

Austin Johnson, 31, is Dustin's younger brother and his caddie

Former world number one Dustin Johnson has won three times in 2018 and as a result was one of the first eight automatic qualifiers for the 2018 US Ryder Cup team. This will be his fourth appearance in the event and will be looking to pick up another victory with the American team to put his record to two Cup wins and two Cup losses.

Dustin has been with his current caddie since 2013, but who is he? Meet Austin Johnson below.

DJ’s caddie is his brother Austin and the pair have been together since late 2013.

Austin graduated from the College of Charleston in 2013 and was considering a career in pharmaceutical sales before he got the call from his brother.

Team Johnson was formed late in 2013 after Dustin’s previous caddie, Bobby Brown, couldn’t travel to Australia for the Perth International due to birth of his child.

Brown had been Johnson’s caddie since mid-2008, which was the American’s rookie season on the PGA Tour, and they shared four victories together including two AT&T National Pro-Am titles and the 2010 BMW Championship.

Following a solid finish in Perth, Austin was asked to caddie for his brother again at the WGC-HSBC tournament in Shanghai, which Dustin ended up winning by three shots from nearest challenger Ian Poulter.