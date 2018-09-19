Austin Johnson, 31, is Dustin's younger brother and his caddie
Who is Dustin Johnson’s Caddie?
Former world number one Dustin Johnson has won three times in 2018 and as a result was one of the first eight automatic qualifiers for the 2018 US Ryder Cup team. This will be his fourth appearance in the event and will be looking to pick up another victory with the American team to put his record to two Cup wins and two Cup losses.
Dustin has been with his current caddie since 2013, but who is he? Meet Austin Johnson below.
Who is Dustin Johnson’s Caddie?
DJ’s caddie is his brother Austin and the pair have been together since late 2013.
Austin graduated from the College of Charleston in 2013 and was considering a career in pharmaceutical sales before he got the call from his brother.
Team Johnson was formed late in 2013 after Dustin’s previous caddie, Bobby Brown, couldn’t travel to Australia for the Perth International due to birth of his child.
Brown had been Johnson’s caddie since mid-2008, which was the American’s rookie season on the PGA Tour, and they shared four victories together including two AT&T National Pro-Am titles and the 2010 BMW Championship.
Following a solid finish in Perth, Austin was asked to caddie for his brother again at the WGC-HSBC tournament in Shanghai, which Dustin ended up winning by three shots from nearest challenger Ian Poulter.
Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the equipment used…
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond?
Diamond was best man at McIlroy's wedding
Since then the Johnson partnership has not looked back.
“You travel with your caddie, eat with your caddie, spend all day with your caddie,” Dustin says. “It needs to be someone you like, someone you trust.
“I’m never gonna have with anyone else what I have with him.”
Since making his brother his full time caddie, Dustin and Austin have won nine tournaments together including DJ’s first major at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont.
This led to Austin being crowned PGA Tour Caddie of the Year for 2016.
According to Forbes Magazine, Austin was the second-highest earning caddie on the PGA tour in 2017, behind Rory McIIroy’s former bagman JP Fitzgerald, receiving a cool $1.6 million.
The brothers will hope their competitive nature and chemistry will be enough to help USA to retain the Ryder Cup on foreign soil for the first time since 1993 next month at Le Golf National.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels