World Number three Dustin Johnson has been engaged to Paulina Gretzky since 2013.
Who Is Dustin Johnson’s Fiancee Paulina Gretzky?
Dustin Johnson has already achieved more in his professional career than most can only dream of, claiming 19 PGA Tour wins including a major, five WGC titles and a significant period at world number one. The American has appeared in three Ryder Cups and was part of the winning team in 2016, finishing with a record two wins and two losses.
He will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance this year where he and fiancee Paulina Gretzky will travel with the USA team and their partners to Paris.
Johnson met Paulina Gretzky in 2009 but it wouldn’t be till early 2013 that they would officially start dating, and only seven months later they got engaged.
The 29-year-old, born in Los Angeles, California, is an actress, model & singer.
She is the eldest of four siblings and is the daughter to NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.
Since meeting Johnson, Gretzky has admitted to being more involved in golf after telling Golf Digest “I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mum put us in tennis camps and golf camps.
“My mum has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf any more’”
Gretzky has even appeared on the cover of Golf Digest which caused controversy.
She regularly appears at events her fiance is playing in and was seen caddying for him at the 2016 Masters Par 3 tournament.
The couple live together in Florida and have two sons: Tatum Johnson who was born in 2015 and River Jones Johnson who was born in 2017.
They announced the gender of River Jones on social media in a video of Dustin hitting a golf ball into the sea. It blew up a bright blue cloud, confirming they were having a boy.
Gretzky has over 700,000 followers on Instagram.
Both Johnson and Gretzky will be at Le Golf National in September as the World Number three looks to continue his run of good form and try to help retain the trophy.