World Number one Dustin Johnson has been engaged to Paulina Gretzky since 2013. By Matt Cradock

Who Is Dustin Johnson’s Fiancee Paulina Gretzky?

Dustin Johnson has already achieved more in his professional career than most can only dream of, claiming 19 PGA Tour wins including a major, five WGC titles and over a year as world number one.

The American has appeared in three Ryder Cups and was part of the winning team in 2016, finishing with a record two wins and two losses.

He will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance this year where he and fiancee Paulina Gretzky will travel with the USA team and their partners to Paris.

Who is Paulina Gretzky?

Johnson met Paulina Gretzky in 2009 but it wouldn’t be till early 2013 that they would officially start dating, and only seven months later they got engaged.

The 29-year-old, born in Los Angeles, California, is an actress, model & singer.

She is the eldest of four siblings and is the daughter to NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.