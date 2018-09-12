Europe Ryder Cup Wives And Girlfriends

Get to know the wives and girlfriends of the people involved with the European team for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The European team is finalised and the players will soon head to Le Golf National for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Two years on from a loss at Hazeltine, they will be looking for revenge and to get the Cup back once again.

The wives and girlfriends of the European players are set to play their roles on the team by giving their support. Get to know each of them below by clicking on the highlighted links.

Justin Rose and Kate Rose

Justin Rose and his wife Kate attend Wimbledon in 2015 (Getty Images)

Francesco Molinari and Valentina Molinari

Francesco Molinari with wife Valentina after winning the 2018 BMW Championship at Wentworth (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy got married in 2017 (Getty Images)

Tyrrell Hatton and Emily Braisher

Tyrrell Hatton and Emily Braisher celebrate his Alfred Dunhill victory in 2017 (Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson and Emma Lofgren

Henrik Stenson's Wife

Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Craig

Tommy Fleetwood with his wife Clare Craig at Wentworth (Getty Images)

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill with the Open de Espana trophy (Getty Images)

Alex Noren and Jennifer Kovacs

Noren with wife Jennifer Kovacs winning at Le Golf National earlier this year (Getty Images)

Ian Poulter and Katie Poulter

Ian Poulter and Katie before the 2016 Ryder cup opening ceremony (Getty Images)

Paul Casey and Pollyanna Woodward

Casey with wife Pollyanna Woodward in Munich (Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins

Sergio Garcia with wife Angela Akins (Getty Images)

Vice-Captains – 

Luke Donald and Diane Antonopoulos

Luka Donald with his wife Diane at the 2012 Ryder Cup Gala (Getty Images)

Lee Westwood and  Helen Storey

Westwood with Helen Storey at the 2016 Ryder Cup Gala (Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell and Kristin Stape

McDowell and Kristin at the 2013 Masters Tournament (Getty Images)

