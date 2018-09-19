Thomas Bjorn is captain of the 2018 Ryder Cup side but who will be Europe's captain in 2020? We take a look.

Possible European 2020 Ryder Cup Captains

With Thomas Bjørn captaining the European Ryder Cup team in 2018 at Le Golf National, plans are already being made for the event taking place in 2020 at Whistling Straits. In this piece Matt Cradock takes a look at who could be the captain for the European team for the match in Wisconsin.

Lee Westwood

The 45-year-old has played in every single Ryder Cup from 1997 to 2016, however a disappointing run of results meant his chances of playing in the 2018 event were always slim.

We will however see him as vice captain having been chosen by Thomas Bjørn and he will bring huge experience to the role.

Considering only Sir Nick Faldo has played more matches at the Ryder Cup, Westwood is a dead cert to be a future captain and only time will tell if that honour will be in 2020.

Padraig Harrington

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington will be making his third appearance as vice captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

A previous player in six Ryder Cups, Harrington would bring a wealth of experience and his own distinctive character to the captains role. Given he is a three-time Major winner, Harrington is clearly one of the favourites for the top job in 2020.