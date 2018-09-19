Thomas Bjorn is captain of the 2018 Ryder Cup side but who will be Europe's captain in 2020? We take a look.
Possible European 2020 Ryder Cup Captains
With Thomas Bjørn captaining the European Ryder Cup team in 2018 at Le Golf National, plans are already being made for the event taking place in 2020 at Whistling Straits. In this piece Matt Cradock takes a look at who could be the captain for the European team for the match in Wisconsin.
The 45-year-old has played in every single Ryder Cup from 1997 to 2016, however a disappointing run of results meant his chances of playing in the 2018 event were always slim.
We will however see him as vice captain having been chosen by Thomas Bjørn and he will bring huge experience to the role.
Considering only Sir Nick Faldo has played more matches at the Ryder Cup, Westwood is a dead cert to be a future captain and only time will tell if that honour will be in 2020.
Ireland’s Padraig Harrington will be making his third appearance as vice captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup.
A previous player in six Ryder Cups, Harrington would bring a wealth of experience and his own distinctive character to the captains role. Given he is a three-time Major winner, Harrington is clearly one of the favourites for the top job in 2020.
Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Jimenez has played in four Ryder Cups and has been a vice-captain in 2012 and 2014, two events where Europe emerged as winners.
However, given the calibre of some of the other candidates up for the role, the appointment of Jimenez would be surprising especially for the 2020 event.
Like Jimenez, Donald has also played in four Ryder Cups and compiled a brilliant record of 10 wins, four losses and one half.
At only 40-years old, he would be an incredibly young captain but his playing career has taken a downward turn thanks to constant back injuries.
Bearing this in mind it is probably more likely to see Donald in a captaincy role, rather than a playing one in 2020, however after seeing Tiger Woods’ return it shows it can be done.
Regardless, the Englishman will making his vice captain debut at this years Ryder Cup.
Paul Lawrie
Our final possible selection is Scot Paul Lawrie. A vice-captain for the 2016 event and a player in two Ryder Cups, the 1999 Open Champion could well be a surprise selection as the 2020 captain or possibly another event in the future.
With golfs biggest event just around the corner it is set to be one of the best and exciting Ryder Cups in history.
