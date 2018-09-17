We take a look at the gear Francesco Molinari will be using at The Ryder Cup at Le Golf National
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag? Open Winning Clubs
Francesco Molinari won his first major with at the Open Championship and will be in the European Team at the Ryder Cup being played at Le Golf National.
Historically, the Italian has played Nike clubs but has slowly started switching to TaylorMade clubs in the past couple of seasons.
One of the strongest parts of his game is his straight driving and Molinari uses a TaylorMade M4 driver with 8.5 degrees of loft to help him get a few more yards.
He still averages just over 300 yards so is not the shortest player on tour, but clearly he has sought to get as much length as possible.
The younger Molinari brother uses both M3 and M4 fairway woods at the moment. The M3 acts as his strong 3-wood with 13 degrees of loft, whereas the M4 acts as his 5-wood at 18 degrees.
Currently ranked 28th on the PGA Tour for greens in regulation, Molinari is incredibly consistent at finding the dance floor with his irons. Right now he uses TaylorMade’s P750 irons ranging from the 5-iron to the pitching wedge. He also uses a P790 4-iron.
Like most players on tour these days, Francesco has three wedges. The first two are TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges with 50 and 56 degrees of loft.
Finally he has a TaylorMade Hi-Toe Wedge at 60 degrees.
Molinari signed with Bettinardi in 2018 and since switching to the DASS BBZero he has won at Wentworth and at Quicken Loans. He also uses a Titliest ProV1x ball despite having TaylorMade throughout the bag.
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M4 8.5* (Mitsubishi Tensei White 60x)
3-wood: TaylorMade M3 13˚
5-wood: TaylorMade M4 18˚
Irons: TaylorMade P790 4, P750 5-PW (Dynamic Gold X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 50˚, 56˚, Hi-Toe 60˚
Putter: Bettinardi Dass BBZero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Apparel: Nike
Shoes: Nike
