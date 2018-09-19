Molinari's bagman is the first Spanish caddie to lift the Claret Jug

Who Is Francesco Molinari’s Caddie?

Francesco Molinari has had a brilliant year in 2018 and will play in his third Ryder Cup as a reward for his solid and at times spectacular play. At the time of writing he is ranked sixth in the world and will be one of the more experienced European players making up the 12 competitors on the team.

Molinari famously played alongside his brother in 2010 in which Europe secured a narrow victory, but this time around Francesco will have a different caddie as part of his team heading to Paris. Meet Pello Iguaran below.

Pello Iguaran is the current caddie for Francesco Molinari.

Iguaran started caddying for Molinari two years ago and the pair have had a phenomenal run in 2018, with three victories including major glory at Carnoustie as well as two second place finishes.

Iguaran began caddying as a profession 20 years ago in 1998 following a previous unsuccessful stint as a player on the European Tour.

This gave him the opportunity to caddie for players such as former Ryder Cup Captain and two time major winner Jose Maria Olazabal and more recently at the 2015 Open in St.Andrews, talented Frenchman and 2014 Ryder Cup Player, Victor Dubuisson.

Iguaran’s main contribution to the Open success of Molinari to keep him calm and composed in the last round.

“Putting was the key to this tournament victory, it was very consistent in times of great pressure, and with the wind, we opted to play short from the tee to avoid the bunkers and it was difficult to leave it close,” he said.