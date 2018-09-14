In this piece Matt Cradock takes a look at 10 possible players for future Ryder Cups.

10 Future European Ryder Cup Players



The 2018 Ryder Cup teams are all finalised, but which young stars could make the European side in future events? We take a look at 10 players who could be stars of upcoming events.

Renato Paratore

The 21-year-old Italian already has one European Tour victory to his name at the 2017 Nordea Masters.

Paratore has had a good year on the European Tour with his best result a T2 finish at the Porsche European Open.

He is known for being ‘the fastest man in golf’ and with the Ryder Cup being played in his home country of Italy in 2022 it should serve as inspiration for him to make the team.

Paul Dunne

The Irishman first appeared on the golfing scene as an amateur at the 2015 Open Championship where he was tied for the lead going into the final round.

It wasn’t to be for Dunne as a final round 78 dropped him down the leaderboard, but since turning professional the 25 year old has gone on to win on the European Tour.

At the 2017 British Masters a final round 61 secured his first victory and a jump into the world’s top 100.

Having been part of the 2015 winning Walker Cup side Dunne has plenty of experience and knows the kind of format to expect at the Ryder Cup.

Lucas Bjerregaard

The big hitting Dane has been a rising star on the European Tour for a number of years claiming his first win at the Portuguese Masters in 2017.

The 27 year old has had a good season so far in 2018 with five Top 10’s, the best result coming at the BMW PGA Championship with a T3 finish.

Many Dane’s have played in the Ryder Cup such as current captain Thomas Bjorn and 2018 Ryder Cup rookie, Thorbjorn Olesen. Bjerregaard will be hoping to add his name to that list in the future.

Alexander Levy

The Frenchman has been on the cusp of a Ryder Cup spot for some time now, but with a recent dip in form probably cost him a 2018 spot.

The 28 year old has won five times on the European Tour, including this years Trophée Hassan II in Morocco.

The Frenchman was part of this years European EurAsia Cup team that claimed a 14-10 win so Levy does have experience with team events, therefore it is likely he could feature in a future Ryder Cup.

Callum Shinkwin

The 25 year old Englishman has been on the cusp of winning on the European Tour with his best result being a play off loss at the 2017 Scottish Open.

This season has been mixed for Shinkwin with his best result coming at the Italian Open where he finished T8 after a final round 64.

Shinkwin has experience, appearing at the 2013 Walker Cup and although he may be far from the Ryder Cup team at the moment, he still has plenty of time on his hands to improve and get better.

