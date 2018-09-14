In this piece Matt Cradock takes a look at 10 possible players for future Ryder Cups.
10 Future European Ryder Cup Players
The 2018 Ryder Cup teams are all finalised, but which young stars could make the European side in future events? We take a look at 10 players who could be stars of upcoming events.
Renato Paratore
The 21-year-old Italian already has one European Tour victory to his name at the 2017 Nordea Masters.
Paratore has had a good year on the European Tour with his best result a T2 finish at the Porsche European Open.
He is known for being ‘the fastest man in golf’ and with the Ryder Cup being played in his home country of Italy in 2022 it should serve as inspiration for him to make the team.
Paul Dunne
The Irishman first appeared on the golfing scene as an amateur at the 2015 Open Championship where he was tied for the lead going into the final round.
It wasn’t to be for Dunne as a final round 78 dropped him down the leaderboard, but since turning professional the 25 year old has gone on to win on the European Tour.
At the 2017 British Masters a final round 61 secured his first victory and a jump into the world’s top 100.
Having been part of the 2015 winning Walker Cup side Dunne has plenty of experience and knows the kind of format to expect at the Ryder Cup.
Lucas Bjerregaard
The big hitting Dane has been a rising star on the European Tour for a number of years claiming his first win at the Portuguese Masters in 2017.
The 27 year old has had a good season so far in 2018 with five Top 10’s, the best result coming at the BMW PGA Championship with a T3 finish.
Many Dane’s have played in the Ryder Cup such as current captain Thomas Bjorn and 2018 Ryder Cup rookie, Thorbjorn Olesen. Bjerregaard will be hoping to add his name to that list in the future.
Alexander Levy
The Frenchman has been on the cusp of a Ryder Cup spot for some time now, but with a recent dip in form probably cost him a 2018 spot.
The 28 year old has won five times on the European Tour, including this years Trophée Hassan II in Morocco.
The Frenchman was part of this years European EurAsia Cup team that claimed a 14-10 win so Levy does have experience with team events, therefore it is likely he could feature in a future Ryder Cup.
Callum Shinkwin
The 25 year old Englishman has been on the cusp of winning on the European Tour with his best result being a play off loss at the 2017 Scottish Open.
This season has been mixed for Shinkwin with his best result coming at the Italian Open where he finished T8 after a final round 64.
Shinkwin has experience, appearing at the 2013 Walker Cup and although he may be far from the Ryder Cup team at the moment, he still has plenty of time on his hands to improve and get better.
Article Continues Below
Le Golf National: All You Need To Know
Le Golf National near Paris, France hosts the…
European Ryder Cup Team – Le Golf National 2018
Thomas Bjorn now has the difficult decision of…
USA Ryder Cup Team 2018 – Le Golf National
USA Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk has just…
Jordan Smith
The Englishman only turned professional in 2014 but by mid 2017 he was already a European Tour winner at the Porsche European Open.
Smith’s career continued to grow as that year he also finished T9 at the USPGA Championship and despite a relatively quiet 2018 he continues to learn.
At 25 years of age Smith still has youth on his side and a quick start to his career shows he has the confidence to succeed at the highest level.
Sam Horsfield
Another Ryder Cup prospect for the future is Sam Horsfield who has made a great start in his debut season on the European Tour.
The 22 year old has already racked up a few solid finishes including a second place finish at the Tshwane Open and a T15 finish at the BMW PGA Championship.
Although Horsfield’s career has just begun he looks like a very confident player and is definitely one to look for in the future.
Related: Sam Horsfield What’s In The Bag?
Thomas Detry
The 25-year-old Belgian turned professional in 2016 and won the Bridgestone Challenge with a score of -29, this equalled the record for lowest under-par finish ever on the Challenge Tour.
Detry then moved to the European Tour and has been consistent with his best result being a T9 finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Just like Horsfield, Detry’s career has only just begun, and could potentially become a future Ryder Cup star.
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland made history at the US Amateur Championship becoming the first Norwegian to win the event.
The 20-year-old only trailed for one hole in six rounds as he strolled to a dominant victory.
Many previous winners of the event have gone onto the Ryder Cup, such as: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Eduardo Molinari.
The win also means he will qualify for the Masters next year.
Alex Fitzpatrick
Golf runs through the blood of this family as younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick is set to have a big impact on the golfing world.
Having caddied for Matt who won at the 2013 US Amateur Championship, Alex himself played in the event this year and respectably bowed out in the quarter finals.
Fitzpatrick even made his tour debut at this years Porsche European Open on a sponsors invitation where he shot a first round 78 which included a 10 on the third hole!
The Englishman is about to start his studies in America but don’t be surprised if his name was to pop up in the future.
Are there any young stars that you think could be future Ryder Cup players for Europe?
Don’t forget to follow golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Ryder Cup news.