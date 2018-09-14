In this piece Matt Cradock take a look at possible players for future American Ryder Cup sides.
11 Future USA Ryder Cup Players
The 12 American spots for the 2018 Ryder Cup may be filled and it is one of the strongest teams in recent memory. However what is scary is that there are plenty more American players waiting in the wings looking to make their Ryder Cup debuts. Below we take a look at 11 players who could possibly make their way onto future Ryder Cup sides.
Xander Schauffele
The American is a hot prospect in the game at the moment winning twice in his first full season on the PGA Tour back in 2017.
The 24 year old has had another successful season despite not claiming a victory yet in 2018, his best result being a T2 finish at The Players Championship and The Open Championship.
He is surely guaranteed to be involved with the Ryder Cup at some point in his career.
Daniel Berger
The 25 year old hasn’t had the best of seasons with nine top 25 finishes in 22 events, with his best result coming at the US Open.
The American has won twice though on the PGA Tour both coming at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2016 & 17.
Berger is currently ranked 46th in the world and was also part of the victorious 2017 President Cup team with a record of two wins and one loss.
Aaron Wise
The 22 year old earned his PGA Tour card at the start of 2018 and in his 18th start would claim his first win at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Despite the win and four top 10’s Wise has missed 13 cuts in 26 events.
However as he matures more on the tour it is likely we will see more cuts being made so don’t be surprised to see Wise appearing in 2020 at Whistling Straights.
Russell Henley
Henley made the perfect start to his PGA Tour career winning on his debut; this made him the first rookie to do so in 12 years.
Since then he has picked up two more wins in 2014 and 2017, however a somewhat average 2018 has dropped him out of the world’s top 50.
The 29 year old has a good chance of making future Ryder Cups as his best years still lay ahead, but he’ll be looking to recapture some of his early career form with the 2020 Ryder Cup on home soil at Whistling Straights.
Patrick Cantlay
The 26-year-old American was ranked the number one amateur for 54 weeks before turning professional in 2012.
Since then he has gone onto win once on the PGA Tour in late 2017 as well as having a number of top 10’s throughout 2018.
Cantlay’s career has been one of many comebacks. His best friend and caddie Chris Roth was killed in a hit and run accident in 2016 but only a year later Cantlay would earn fully exempt status on the PGA Tour.
It’s this grit and determination that gives Cantlay a very likely chance of appearing at future Ryder Cups.
Ollie Schniederjans
Schniederjans has had some good finishes on the PGA Tour this year with a T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open his best result.
The American is yet to win on the Tour but continues to be a consistent performer, finishing comfortably inside the top 125 in the Fed Ex cup on both occasions.
With a comfortable few years under his belt Schniederjans is a certain PGA Tour winner in the next year or so and possibly a future Ryder Cup player.
Peter Uihlein
The 28-year-old has played a mix of both PGA and European Tour golf with his sole win coming on the European Tour in 2013.
After an up and down year on the PGA Tour, the American will look to find some consistency as he looks ahead to the future and possibly a Ryder Cup appearance.
Beau Hossler
The American has been one of the biggest improver’s of 2018 with a number of top 10 finishes including a play off loss to Ian Poulter at the Houston Open.
The 23-year-old has shown he can mix with the best players in only his first full season on the PGA Tour.
After an impressive first season it’s clear he could be a future PGA Tour winner and, with time and experience, one to watch for the Ryder Cup.
Billy Horschel
Despite five PGA Tour wins, including the 2014 Tour Championship and FedEx cup, Horschel has never featured in a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team.
But he is only 31 and it is surely a matter of time until he is selected into a future Ryder Cup squad.
Gary Woodland
The American claimed his third PGA Tour title this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The 34-year-old started the year very well with a few top 10’s, however a drop in form soon took him out of contention for a 2018 Ryder Cup pick. Consistency throughout the year is the key for Woodland to make a Ryder Cup debut.
Maverick McNealy
The 22-year-old currently plies his trade on the Web.com Tour but is certainly a star for the future.
Having had a very successful amateur career he was ranked number one amateur from late 2016 to early 2017 before turning professional.
With his career just beginning and with a number of blue chip sponsors like Callaway, KPMG and Under Armour, the future is bright for the 22 year old as he looks to make a mark on the golfing world.
Are there any young Americans who you think could be future Ryder Cup players?
