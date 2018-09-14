In this piece Matt Cradock take a look at possible players for future American Ryder Cup sides.

11 Future USA Ryder Cup Players

The 12 American spots for the 2018 Ryder Cup may be filled and it is one of the strongest teams in recent memory. However what is scary is that there are plenty more American players waiting in the wings looking to make their Ryder Cup debuts. Below we take a look at 11 players who could possibly make their way onto future Ryder Cup sides.

Xander Schauffele

The American is a hot prospect in the game at the moment winning twice in his first full season on the PGA Tour back in 2017.

The 24 year old has had another successful season despite not claiming a victory yet in 2018, his best result being a T2 finish at The Players Championship and The Open Championship.

He is surely guaranteed to be involved with the Ryder Cup at some point in his career.

Daniel Berger

The 25 year old hasn’t had the best of seasons with nine top 25 finishes in 22 events, with his best result coming at the US Open.

The American has won twice though on the PGA Tour both coming at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2016 & 17.

Berger is currently ranked 46th in the world and was also part of the victorious 2017 President Cup team with a record of two wins and one loss.

Aaron Wise

The 22 year old earned his PGA Tour card at the start of 2018 and in his 18th start would claim his first win at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Despite the win and four top 10’s Wise has missed 13 cuts in 26 events.

However as he matures more on the tour it is likely we will see more cuts being made so don’t be surprised to see Wise appearing in 2020 at Whistling Straights.

Russell Henley

Henley made the perfect start to his PGA Tour career winning on his debut; this made him the first rookie to do so in 12 years.

Since then he has picked up two more wins in 2014 and 2017, however a somewhat average 2018 has dropped him out of the world’s top 50.

The 29 year old has a good chance of making future Ryder Cups as his best years still lay ahead, but he’ll be looking to recapture some of his early career form with the 2020 Ryder Cup on home soil at Whistling Straights.

Patrick Cantlay

The 26-year-old American was ranked the number one amateur for 54 weeks before turning professional in 2012.

Since then he has gone onto win once on the PGA Tour in late 2017 as well as having a number of top 10’s throughout 2018.

Cantlay’s career has been one of many comebacks. His best friend and caddie Chris Roth was killed in a hit and run accident in 2016 but only a year later Cantlay would earn fully exempt status on the PGA Tour.

It’s this grit and determination that gives Cantlay a very likely chance of appearing at future Ryder Cups.