In this video, 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson talks us through the clubs in his bag
Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag? 2018 Clubs
2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson talks us through his 2018 setup, including the new Callaway Rogue driver, his trusty Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood, rare Legacy Black irons and the new Mack Daddy 4 wedges. He will put these into action at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.
Henrik Stenson What’s in the Bag?:
“I have my old trusty 3 wood, the Diablo Octane.
“This is the 2009 model that’s been with me for a long time obviously. It’s served me well over the years and its my go-to club to hit fairways and since it’s a strong club as well I can reach some par-5s sometimes when other players might not be able to do it.
“I’ve got the 4 wood, also in the Rogue, to work my way down there and get the right yardages.
“I’ve had 4 wood because my 3 wood is a strong 3 wood it’s 13 degrees. I just went for a 4 wood to have a good gap all the way down.
“With the 4 wedges, my then weak 3 iron/strong 4 iron to the 4 wood is kind of where I’m lacking a little bit, but if you want to gain in one end you’ve got to give up something on the other.
“It’s a good set up that I’m happy with.
“I’ve got the old Grafalloy Blue that’s not really existing anymore. We have a few laying around, it’s a fair chance that I’ll retire before we run out of shafts.
“I had a change in my setup in August last year so now I’m using 4 wedges. I re-lofted my set.
“The biggest changes were the pitching wedge and 4/5 iron. So my 4 iron is really kind of in-between 3 and 4, so it’s a weak 3 or strong 4.
“Working my way up to a pretty strong pitching wedge, and then I’ve got 50 degree, a 56 and a 60 so that just gives me a little bit more distance control on that end.
“I was playing three wedges for a long time but I really felt like it would be a big benefit so I made that move and been very happy with that.
“The irons are also a little older model, the Legacy Black. Think they were only sold in Japan, Australia and Germany or something like that so not too many of those around I guess.
“I’ve got the Mack Daddy wedges and then we’re finally on the putter.
“I’ve got this old Fang White Hot #7 and I like a square-ish thick leading top line and I’ve got the lines on the Fang so I find it pretty easy to line up with. The one from Troon is happily retired in my office!”
Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Rogue
3 wood: Callaway Diabo Octane Tour (13 degrees)
4 wood: Callaway Rogue
Irons: Callaway Legacy Black
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4
Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes and Glove: FootJoy
Apparel: Hugo Boss
