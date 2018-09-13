Selected as one of the four Ryder Cup wildcards, see who will carry Henrik Stenson's bag in Paris later this year.

Who Is Henrik Stenson’s Caddie?

Henrik Stenson got selected as one of the four European Ryder Cup wildcards recently which will be his fifth appearance in the event.

In 2018 he appears to have been struggling with injury, but he has still had some good performances including a tied 6th at the US Open and a 4th place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Clearly, Thomas Bjorn has shown faith in the Swedes game by picking him, whilst also acknowledging the vital experience he will bring to a team that includes five rookies.

But who will caddie for the big Swede in Paris? We get to know Gareth Lord below.

Gareth Lord was a talented golfer in his own right, in fact he was good enough to be picked for the England Boys team alongside Lee Westwood. With his sights set on the professional game, he earned a scholarship to play golf at the University of Tennessee. He then returned to Europe and eventually found himself coaching the game in Germany.

Lord, now 45 years-old, established himself as a caddie working alongside Robert Karlsson. In 2008, the Swede won the European Tour’s Order Of Merit and Lord was named caddie of the year. Through his exploits with Karlsson, the Coventry man made himself one of the most highly respected caddies in the game.

Since then he has worked for Luke Donald, Alvaro Quiros and Thomas Bjorn but in 2013 he found himself alongside Henrik Stenson. The 2016 Open Champion is good friends with Robert Karlsson and had seen Lord up close as the two Swedes won the 2008 World Cup together.

Shortly after teaming up in 2013, Stenson’s form rocketed and he won the highly lucrative FedEx Cup. It is reported that Stenson gave Lord 10% of his 10 million dollar winnings. With that, Lord moved from the UK to his current residence in Monaco.