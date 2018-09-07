Find out who coaches 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson. By Matt Cradock

Who Is Henrik Stenson’s Coach?

Henrik Stenson will make his fifth Ryder Cup appearance after being named as one of Thomas Bjorn‘s wildcard selections despite an injury-hit season.

The Swede has one of the best swings in the game with his incredible ball striking, towering iron shots and that rocket 3 wood.

So who coaches him?

Swing & Mental Coach – Pete Cowen

Englishman Pete Cowen has been an integral and important part of Stenson’s career for more than 15 years.

Having met Cowen as a young professional the Swede instantly took a shine to his methods and has not left since.

The journey has been filled with ups and downs however with the 67-year-old having to help Stenson out of two major slumps throughout his career.

Upon meeting Stenson, Cowen said: “He was a total basket case when he came to me.

“He could barely hit the planet – actually, he’d have had trouble hitting the universe. He went through some dark times, especially in the first few months.”

It was a total rebuild which took more than two years, but he stuck with it and I knew he had what it takes.”

The Swede then went on win The Players Championship and the WGC Accenture Matchplay before disaster in 2009.

Stenson would pick up a waterborne parasite and also lose a large chunk of his savings due to former sponsors Stanford Financial Group running a scam.

He dropped to 230th in the world at that time but Cowen stuck by the Swede and soon he was back to his old self.

He would go on to excel in this second stage of his career, becoming one of the world’s elite players.

He claimed many victories on his rise back up the world rankings including the the 2013 FedEx Cup and Race To Dubai before his crowining moment at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he out-duelled Phil Mickelson in a thriller that will go down in the history books.

Cowen, from Sheffield, has coached the likes of Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett, Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and Thomas Bjorn over the years.