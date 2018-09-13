Henrik Stenson has been married to Emma Lofgren since 2006. Get to know her in this piece.

Who Is Henrik Stenson’s Wife?

Henrik Stenson will be playing in his fifth Ryder Cup later this month at Le Golf National. Selected as a wildcard pick for the very first time, Stenson will be looking to prove Thomas Bjorn‘s faith in him was warranted. He is the second Swede to make the 2018 team after Alex Noren so it would not be surprising to see the two players paired together in Paris.

Emma Lofgren, Stenson’s wife will be present at the event giving her support once again. Get to know her in the piece below.

Henrik Stenson is married to fellow Swede Emma Lofgren, although they grew up in very different parts of the country. Stenson is from Gothenburg which is at the bottom of the country whereas Lofgren grew up in the northern part of Sweden.

The pair met at the University of South Carolina where Lofgren was studying Public Relations and Media whilst also playing for the golf team. Stenson on the other hand was not a student there but according to his website, Puggy Blackmon, the head of South Carolina’s golf programme, let Stenson practice with the university team. This meant the pair spent a lot of time together.