24 players tee it up in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, but how did they qualify?

How To Qualify For The Ryder Cup

The 42nd Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National where the USA will be defending the trophy after beating Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine two years ago.

Both Team Europe and Team USA each have 12 players, but how did they qualify?

How To Qualify For The Ryder Cup

Each side contains 12 players and for the the first time this year, each team was made up of eight automatic qualifiers and four wildcard picks.

How to qualify for the European Ryder Cup team

Firstly, to qualify for the European Ryder Cup team, you must be a member of the European Tour. That’s because the European Tour run the European side of things, whilst the PGA of America organise things across the pond.

You may remember that Paul Casey re-joined the European Tour for 2018 in a bid to qualify for the side, he was previously unavailable for the 2016 and 2014 matches due to the fact that he only carried a PGA Tour card.

The European automatic qualifiers are made up of four from the World Points list and four from the European Points list.

European Points are earned via the Race to Dubai, which offers points in all European Tour events as well as the four majors and four WGCs.

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were the four qualifiers via the European Points.

The other four players in the team come from the World Points list, where points are earned from Official World Golf Ranking points which are on offer at all events including on the PGA Tour.

The four World Points qualifiers were Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen.

The remaining four places are reserved for wildcard picks from the Captain. Thomas Bjorn‘s four wildcards for 2018 were Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter.