Here we take a look at the equipment Ian Poulter will use at the Ryder Cup

Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?

The European Ryder Cup Team‘s talisman is without doubt Ian Poulter and he will be key for this year’s Ryder Cup being played at Le Golf National.

If he was to hole the winning putt in France it would prove to be a momentous achievement considering Poulter only secured his first strokeplay victory ever on the PGA Tour earlier this year with a clutch victory at the Houston Open to qualify for The Masters.

The Englishman trailed American Beau Hossler with a hole to go and birdied the 18th to force a playoff – he then won on the first extra hole.

After the first day the 12-time European Tour winner was 123rd – nobody has come from that far back to win on the PGA Tour in 35 years.

He looks to be in good form this week too after shooting -8 during the first round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The 42-year-old is a Titleist ambassador and is using a full set of Titleists this week, barring the famous Odyssey #7 putter he used to great effect at the Medinah Ryder Cup in 2012.

He currently uses the Titleist TS3 driver as well as a 917F2 3 wood.

He also carries a Titleist 818H2 and a Titleist 716 T-MB 4 iron.

His irons are the new Titleist 718 AP2s from 5-PW.

He has three of Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM7 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.

His putter is the Odyssey #7 fang model.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.

