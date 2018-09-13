Ian Poulter will play a big part in this years Ryder Cup, but who coaches him? Matt Cradock takes a look.

Who Is Ian Poulter’s Coach?



Ian Poulter will play a big part in this years Ryder Cup after getting selected as one of the four European Ryder Cup wildcards. The side has five rookies in total so Bjorn will be looking for Poulter to provide leadership due to his immense experience in the event.

Poulter showed impressive form in 2018 winning the Houston Open and top-10s in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay.

An in-form Poulter is vital for Europe in this years event, but who coaches the Englishman? We take a look here.

Who Is Ian Poulter’s Coach?

Poulter is one of the biggest characters on the Tour and used to be a former assistant professional himself at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

He would turn professional though and was coached by world-renowned swing coach David Leadbetter.

Under Leadbetter he moved to his best world ranking of 5th in 2010, picking up the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship and helping to secure the 2010 Ryder Cup.

The partnership would soon end though and last year Poulter started suffering with a major slump, a slump that nearly cost him his PGA Tour card. But he persevered and his form started to improve.

The 42-year-old Englishman credits Pete Cowen in his change of form and fortune, as was proven at this years Houston Open.

After a first round of +1 Poulter was well back from the cut line and in danger of missing the Masters the following week.

After speaking to Cowen they agreed that he should treat the event like a match play situation, going at every shot.

He called it: “psychology without being a psychologist.” The results were obvious with Poulter 20-under through the next 54 holes and he would go on to win the play-off.

Another coach of Poulter’s is putting guru Phil Kenyon, considered the go to specialist on the European Tour.

Not only does Kenyon coach Poulter but also the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson to name just a few.

Poulter will be relying on his experience and passion when the Ryder Cup rolls around in September.

Golf Monthly Instruction

With five rookies in the European side Thomas Bjørn will be wanting Poulter to act as a role model during the course of the event, as well as showing the passion in previous Ryder Cups.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Ryder Cup news.