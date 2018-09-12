Jim Furyk married his wife Tabitha and actually proposed at the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach. Get to know her here.

Who Is Jim Furyk’s Wife?



The 48-year-old American has had a glittering career winning 17 times on the PGA Tour including the 2003 US Open. Then in 2017 he was named the USA Ryder Cup Captain and set to work on building the team that can defeat Europe at Le Golf National. But who will be supporting him in Paris? Matt Cradock writes about Tabitha Furyk below.

It’s not just on the course though where Furyk has succeeded having met his wife Tabitha at the 1995 Memorial Tournament as a young professional.

Speaking on how he met Tabitha, he said: “I walked off the green [after my round] and was goofing around with some kids and Tabitha caught my eye, so I said hello to her. I was a little shy about going up and talking to her.

Then Ray (Tabitha’s Boss) came up to interview me. The whole while he was interviewing me I kind of positioned myself so that I could keep checking her out. And [Ray] noticed, and he’s the one that ended up kind of introducing us and getting us started.”

Five years later Furyk would marry Tabitha and they soon became one of the most recognised couples on Tour.

The couple have two children; a daughter, Caleigh Lynn who was born in 2002 and a son; Tanner James who was born in 2004. Furyk would actually win the US Open in between the birth of his two children.

Tabitha plays a huge role in the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation that was set up to help families and children in need.

The Foundation is based in Jacksonville and is a non-profit charity involved with many different projects across North Florida.

Despite being busy with her charity work Tabitha still watches Furyk and has travelled all around the world with the American.