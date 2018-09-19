Jon Rahm got engaged to Kelley Cahill earlier this year. But who is she?

Who Is Jon Rahm’s Girlfriend?

Both on and off the course, everything seems to be gong right for Jon Rahm at the moment, for example in the not too distant future he will be making his debut in the Ryder Cup debut next month at Le Golf National.

He has not been on Tour very long and already has three European Tour wins and two on the PGA Tour as well. To top that off he just produced two fourth places in Majors in 2018.

Off the course he has recently got engaged to Kelley Cahill.

The pair have been together since college where they both attended Arizona State University. Additionally they lived together for two years before they tied the knot.

Cahill, 23, was a student-athlete at the university where she competed as a javelin thrower.

She was also a very capable tennis player. Tennis Recruiting Network, a website that looks at junior tennis, listed her as a two-star recruit after playing at high school in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both of them are fiercely competitive and on one occasion the pair played a tennis match against one another. She said “He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right’. He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.”

Cahill has shown her aptitude for American football too as shown by the video below on Rahm’s Instagram account.

Cahill is sure to be present at Rahm’s first Ryder Cup later this year in Paris.