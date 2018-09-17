We take a look at the equipment Jordan Spieth is using at the Ryder Cup

Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the Titleist equipment used by three-time major winner Jordan Spieth at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

The Texan has used Titleist equipment for his entire professional career and in his amateur days and currently has the Titleist 915 driver in the bag as well as the 915 3-wood and a Titleist 816 H2 hybrid. All of his woods are fitted with Graphite Design shafts.

All of his irons and wedges are new 2017 and 2018 models. He carries a 718 T-MB 4-iron and 718 AP2 irons from 5-9.

The three-time major winner then has four Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in 46°, 52°, 56° and 60° lofts.

Spieth was known as the world’s best putter until his slump this year and uses his trusty Scotty Cameron Circle T 009 to do the job.

He’s had this in his bag for nearly 10 years now and it’s pictured below.

He said of the putter, “The 009 was my favourite putter [as a junior golfer]. Adam Scott and Geoff Ogilvy, two of my favourite golfers, used it, and that got me. I’ve been using it since I was 15, and I won’t be changing anytime soon.”

As well as a full bag of Titleist equipment, Speith also wears the new Under Armour Spieth 2 shoes, which he helped to design.

Driver: Titleist 915D2 9.5°, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6X

Fairway Wood: Titleist 915 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 21°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X

4-iron: Titleist 718 T-MB, True Temper Project X 6.5

5-9 irons: Titleist 718 AP2, True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46° with True Temper Project X 6.5 and, 52°, 56° and 60° with True Temper Project X 6.0

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Circle T 009 with SuperStroke Flatso 1.0 grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: Under Armour Spieth 2

