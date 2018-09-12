The 25-year-old American will be appearing in his third Ryder Cup. Check his coach out in this piece by Matt Cradock
Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Coach?
The 25-year-old American will be appearing in his third Ryder Cup later this year and has already achieved more in his short career that some players do in a lifetime.
He has 14 professional wins including three Major titles and although he hasn’t won in 2018, Spieth has still racked up a number of top 10’s, including a third place finish at the Masters.
Spieth was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the United States Ryder Cup team.
The success is not just down too hard work and talent, but also his coach.
Jordan Spieth’s swing coach is Cameron McCormick.
McCormick first started coaching in his home country of Australia in 1998.
Originally from Melbourne he would then move to the USA in 2000 and join Brook Hollow Golf Club which was situated in Spieth’s home town of Dallas.
He would meet Spieth when the American was only 12-years-old.
McCormick left Brook Hollow to become the director of instruction at Trinity Forest Golf Club and has stayed there, and with Spieth, ever since.
It was clear from the very first lesson that Spieth was a special talent and McCormick even called it: “The date that my life changed, I guess.”
Speaking to the PGA Tour Spieth said: “Before he wanted to see me hit shots. He wanted to know who I am, what my goals are, I thought that he was so passionate about (teaching) that we could continue to grow together.”
After their first conversation they continue to talk about their goals now.
McCormick even used Tiger Woods for inspiration by hanging a poster on the inside of his closet door.
On it was a list of goals McCormick wanted to achieve in his teaching career.
Thanks to Spieth, and the vast array of talent he coaches, he achieved these goals a lot earlier than he thought he would.
McCormick has coached over 13 PGA, Web.com and LPGA Tour players, including 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion Philip Barbaree and two time LPGA Major winner So Yeon Ryu.
McCormick now also hosts his own Instructional Series called “The Skill Code” which features on the Golf Channel as well as Revolution Golf, joining the likes of Sean Foley and Martin Hall who also have their own shows.
Both Spieth and McCormick will be appearing at Le Golf National later this month as the USA look to retain their trophy from Hazeltine.
