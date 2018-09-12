The 25-year-old American will be appearing in his third Ryder Cup. Check his coach out in this piece by Matt Cradock

Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Coach?



The 25-year-old American will be appearing in his third Ryder Cup later this year and has already achieved more in his short career that some players do in a lifetime.

He has 14 professional wins including three Major titles and although he hasn’t won in 2018, Spieth has still racked up a number of top 10’s, including a third place finish at the Masters.

Spieth was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the United States Ryder Cup team.

The success is not just down too hard work and talent, but also his coach.

Jordan Spieth’s swing coach is Cameron McCormick.

McCormick first started coaching in his home country of Australia in 1998.

Originally from Melbourne he would then move to the USA in 2000 and join Brook Hollow Golf Club which was situated in Spieth’s home town of Dallas.

He would meet Spieth when the American was only 12-years-old.

McCormick left Brook Hollow to become the director of instruction at Trinity Forest Golf Club and has stayed there, and with Spieth, ever since.

It was clear from the very first lesson that Spieth was a special talent and McCormick even called it: “The date that my life changed, I guess.”