Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose is using at the Ryder Cup being played at Le Golf National.

Rose went to the top of the World Rankings just weeks before the start of the tournament in France.

The Englishman is a long-time TaylorMade staffer and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.

Having used both the M1 and M2 drivers last season, he’s put in TaylorMade’s new M3 440 driver for 2018 and has been using an M4 3 wood and an M3 5 wood.

For The Open he took out the 5 wood out of his bag and put in a P790 2 iron to go with his P790 3 iron

Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.

His other stats are incredibly impressive too – he is 2nd is SG: Total, 7th in SG: Tee to green, 8th in SG: Putting, 3rd in birdie average and 2nd in scoring average.

He currently uses a special set of ‘Rose Proto’ P730 irons which you can see below.

Rose played a part in the design of the P730 irons, a muscle back model with more forgiveness on strikes slightly lower and higher on the face, while horizontal MOI remains the same to maintain workability.

He plays them from 4-PW.