Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose is using at the Ryder Cup.
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose is using at the Ryder Cup being played at Le Golf National.
Rose went to the top of the World Rankings just weeks before the start of the tournament in France.
The Englishman is a long-time TaylorMade staffer and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.
Having used both the M1 and M2 drivers last season, he’s put in TaylorMade’s new M3 440 driver for 2018 and has been using an M4 3 wood and an M3 5 wood.
For The Open he took out the 5 wood out of his bag and put in a P790 2 iron to go with his P790 3 iron but he may decide to put it back in for the PGA on the wet and long Bellerive.
Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.
His other stats are incredibly impressive too – he is 2nd is SG: Total, 7th in SG: Tee to green, 8th in SG: Putting, 3rd in birdie average and 2nd in scoring average.
He currently uses a special set of ‘Rose Proto’ P730 irons which you can see below.
Rose played a part in the design of the P730 irons, a muscle back model with more forgiveness on strikes slightly lower and higher on the face, while horizontal MOI remains the same to maintain workability.
He plays them from 4-PW.
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Who Is Justin Rose’s Caddie?
Justin Rose and long time serving caddie Mark…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?
Check out what clubs the Englishman will use…
His wedges are the Milled Grind models in 50 and 56 degrees as well as a Milled Grind Hi-Toe lob wedge with 60 degrees of loft.
The world number three uses the TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 2 putter – a very similar one to what Tiger Woods currently putts with.
His putter is fitted with a Lamkin Flat Cat grip.
His current ball is the TaylorMade TP5.
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 driver from American Golf
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 fairway wood from American Golf
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade Milled Grind wedge from American Golf
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge from American Golf
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade TP5 balls from American Golf
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M3 8.5 with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 70TX shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade M4 15 with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 80TX shaft
2 and 3 irons: P790 with UST Recoil 125 F5 shafts
Irons (4-PW) : TaylorMade P730 ‘Rose Proto’ with KBS Tour C-Taper 125S+ shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52, 56 and Milled Grind Hi-Toe 60 with KBS Tour Hi-Rev 2.0 135X shafts
Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 2 with Lamkin Flat Cat grip
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Apparel and shoes: Adidas
For the latest gear news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels