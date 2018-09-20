Justin Rose and Mark Fulcher have been together for over 10 years

Who Is Justin Rose’s Caddie?

A Ryder Cup veteran, Justin Rose will play in his fifth event in 2018 after losing two Cups in 2008 and 2016, and winning two in 2012 and 2014. Of course, he is best remembered for his heroics in 2012 holing two crucial putts against Phil Mickelson to win his match 1up, and the Englishman will be hoping to win back the Cup for the Europeans next Sunday.

In this piece we take a look at who will caddie for Rose at the event.

Rose split with his previous caddie Mick Doran in the early part of 2008 following a slow start to the season

Doran has most recently been caddying for Rose’s compatriot Luke Donald who is currently sidelined with a back injury.

The South African-born Englishman felt it was time for someone new on the bag in 2008 to help improve his game and it turned out to be the right decision.

