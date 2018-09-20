Justin Rose and Mark Fulcher have been together for over 10 years
Who Is Justin Rose’s Caddie?
A Ryder Cup veteran, Justin Rose will play in his fifth event in 2018 after losing two Cups in 2008 and 2016, and winning two in 2012 and 2014. Of course, he is best remembered for his heroics in 2012 holing two crucial putts against Phil Mickelson to win his match 1up, and the Englishman will be hoping to win back the Cup for the Europeans next Sunday.
In this piece we take a look at who will caddie for Rose at the event.
Rose split with his previous caddie Mick Doran in the early part of 2008 following a slow start to the season
Doran has most recently been caddying for Rose’s compatriot Luke Donald who is currently sidelined with a back injury.
The South African-born Englishman felt it was time for someone new on the bag in 2008 to help improve his game and it turned out to be the right decision.
Mark Fulcher, otherwise known as Fooch, has been with Justin Rose for over 10 years now after joining up at the 2008 Players Championship.
Before caddying for Rose he had worked on the LPGA Tour for nearly two decades.
He was previously on the bag for Laura Davies as well as Alison Nicholas, including during her 1997 US Women’s Open victory.
Together Rose and Fooch have won the 2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club, an Olympic Gold Medal at the Rio 2016 games, achieved a runner-up finish in the 2017 Masters, won two World Golf Championships and became the world number one.
In an interview with TaylorMade in 2017, when asked about his personal relationship with Justin Rose, Fulcher said, “When you spend a long time with somebody and you go through some battles on and off the course, you develop a bond.
“I’d walk through fire for Rosie…The two of us together probably have nearly 50 years experience in professional golf and that knowledge enables us to make the right decision together.”
Fulcher reportedly pocketed $720,000 in the 12 months leading up to June 2017, which put him up amongst the highest-earning caddies working on the Pro Tour.
