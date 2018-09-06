The Englishman currently works with renowned coach Sean Foley and has done for the past nine years

Who Is Justin Rose’s Coach?

Justin Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has one of the best functioning and aesthetically pleasing swings.

But who coaches him?

Rose has been working with Sean Foley for a number of years and they have had plenty of success together.

Foley, from Ontario, Canada, began working with Rose since late 2009 and since then Rose has cemented himself as one of the world’s elite players.

The pair are incredibly analytical when it comes to the golf swing, focusing on biomechanics and trackman numbers.

Their partnership has yielded nine PGA Tour wins and five European Tour titles including the 2013 US Open and the 2016 Olympic Gold.

Foley coaches Rose at Lake Nona in Florida.

As well as Foley, Rose also works with putting guru Phil Kenyon to keep his stroke solid.

Kenyon works with dozens of professionals including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

Rose has always been known as a special ball striker but has been weak on the greens at times.

He and Kenyon have clearly found something with the stroke, grip and putter model to get him holing putts.

Rose uses a TaylorMade Ardmore mallett putter with a Lamkin Flat Cat grip and holds it with a pencil/claw grip.

The Englishman currently ranks 14th in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour which is the first time he has been inside the top 96 of that stat since 2012.

It is clearly making a difference as he sits fourth in the world rankings, the highest European, and has come close to reaching the number one spot for the first time this year.