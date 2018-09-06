The Englishman currently works with renowned coach Sean Foley and has done for the past nine years
Who Is Justin Rose’s Coach?
Justin Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has one of the best functioning and aesthetically pleasing swings.
But who coaches him?
Rose has been working with Sean Foley for a number of years and they have had plenty of success together.
Foley, from Ontario, Canada, began working with Rose since late 2009 and since then Rose has cemented himself as one of the world’s elite players.
The pair are incredibly analytical when it comes to the golf swing, focusing on biomechanics and trackman numbers.
Their partnership has yielded nine PGA Tour wins and five European Tour titles including the 2013 US Open and the 2016 Olympic Gold.
Foley coaches Rose at Lake Nona in Florida.
As well as Foley, Rose also works with putting guru Phil Kenyon to keep his stroke solid.
Kenyon works with dozens of professionals including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.
Rose has always been known as a special ball striker but has been weak on the greens at times.
He and Kenyon have clearly found something with the stroke, grip and putter model to get him holing putts.
Rose uses a TaylorMade Ardmore mallett putter with a Lamkin Flat Cat grip and holds it with a pencil/claw grip.
Related: Justin Rose What’s in the bag?
The Englishman currently ranks 14th in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour which is the first time he has been inside the top 96 of that stat since 2012.
It is clearly making a difference as he sits fourth in the world rankings, the highest European, and has come close to reaching the number one spot for the first time this year.
14 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose
Currently fourth in the world, check out these…
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
What clubs is Justin Rose using at Bellerive?
Who Is Justin Rose’s Wife?
Justin Rose married his wife Kate back in
Who Coaches Tiger Woods?
Here we take a look at who coaches…
Who Does Sean Foley Coach?
Aside from Rose, Shawn Foley coaches, and has coached, numerous other world class professionals.
Foley famously coached Tiger Woods between 2010 and 2014 and was credited with increasing Tiger’s distance off the tee and turning him into a more fade-bias player.
The Canadian currently coaches Rose, Danny Willett, Si Woo Kim and Cameron Champ.
He can be credited with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett’s uprise in form after Willett struggled with his swing and injuries following his Green Jacket win.
Willett has had two top 10s in Rolex Series events this year as well as three other top 25s in recent months after sliding down to 462nd in the world.
As well as Woods, Foley has in the past worked with Lee Westwood, Sean O’Hair, Hunter Mahan and Sang-Moon Bae.
Foley also works for the Golf Channel as a host of their ‘Playing Lessons’ programme.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels