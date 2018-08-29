Who coaches the current world number three Justin Thomas? We take a look in this piece.

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Coach?

Justin Thomas will be playing in his first Ryder Cup later this year at Le Golf National. The current world number 3 has won twice in 2018 with wins at the Honda Classic and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He also lost in a playoff to Phil Mickelson at the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year too.

But who is his coach? We take a look below.

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Coach?

His father Mike Thomas is his coach and has been teaching his son the game since he took it up as a youngster.

Mike is the former head pro at Harmony Landing Golf Club in Kentucky, and he is also a PGA of American teaching professional.

He himself was the son of a teaching professional, Paul Thomas and Mike has admitted on more than occasion that whilst he loved the game, he occasionally did not enjoy it one bit.

It was because of this that Mike was always wary of over-instruction when teaching Justin the game.

For example, from a young age Mike allowed Justin to correct his own swing. For example when he was three and four years old, Justin held the club cross handed and eventually changed this himself. He also worked out how to hit draws and fades himself.

“My goal with him was every time you come out here, we’re going to have fun,” Mike Thomas said. “It wasn’t instruction. It was fun. Then, I was able to sneak some instruction in just because he’d ask me.”

“Sometimes he’s tentative to tell me stuff,” Justin Thomas said to The Wall Street Journal. “Like I won’t play well one day, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I saw something in your warm-up.’ I’m like, ‘Well why didn’t you tell me?’”