Meet the world number three Justin Thomas' girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in this piece.

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas will make his Ryder Cup debut later this year at Le Golf National, but who will be supporting him in Paris? Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below.

The pair are believed to have been together since 2016 and yet Jillian occasionally struggles to join Justin as he travels around the world largely because she is based in Chicago.

Like Thomas, Wisniewski is from Kentucky and graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Kentucky. Whilst there she worked for the TV department and also worked at the school’s Student Centre. According to her LinkedIn page, “My job at the UK Student Center involves me giving information to students and people visiting the campus.”

At university she was also part of the sorority, Phi Beta Phi which she joined sometime after her freshman year.

She has since taken up a role as Production Business Manager at McGarry Bowen, an advertising agency.