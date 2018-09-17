We look at the clubs and ball currently used by world number four Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment used by Justin Thomas for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

The 25-year-old has used Titleist clubs his entire career and currently has a full bag of the company’s products including ball.

Thomas, despite his slender frame, is one of the PGA Tour’s longest hitters and he currently uses Titleist’s brand new TS3 driver which he put into play at the US Open.

The TS3 has only recently been launched – check out all the info here and our review here.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner has averaged 312 yards off the tee this season and has some superb stats in the long game department.

He ranks 3rd in SG: Approach, 3rd in SG: Tee to green and 3rd in SG: Total.

As well as the TS3 driver, he also has a new TS3 3 wood in the bag alongside his 917Fd 5 wood.

The 2017 USPGA Champion uses a 718 AP2 4-iron and 718 MB blades from 5-9 iron.

Thomas carries four wedges in 48, 52, 56 and 60. They’re all Titleist Vokey SM6’s barring the 56 which is an SM5.

His current putter is a Scotty Cameron Futura X5, a prototype made by Scotty Cameron with a slanted neck.

JT ranks 37th in SG: Putting on the PGA Tour this season and is near-impossible to beat when putting his best.