Get to know Helen Storey, Lee Westwood's girlfriend in this piece.

Who Is Lee Westwood’s Girlfriend?

Lee Westwood will act as one of Thomas Bjorn‘s Ryder Cup vice-captains for Le Golf National. He will bring huge experience to the role for the European side looking to avenge their loss to the Americans in 2016.

Westwood will head to Paris in the near future but who will be accompanying him? We get to know Helen Storey below.

Lee Westwood had his girlfriend Helen Storey on the bag for the Made in Denmark.

Storey has replaced Westwood’s usual caddie Billy Foster although it appears to be just for one week.

She looks to be a decent player herself, as shown in a video of her hitting a shot during practice:

Here is her driver swing from earlier this year:

Storey also caddied her boyfriend and the 23-time European Tour winner in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and at the 2016 Masters Par 3 Contest.

Westwood, 42, and Storey, 38, got together in late 2015 after Westwood got divorced from his wife.

The pair met, it is believed, through Westwood’s friend Graham Wylie who is married to Storey’s sister.

Wylie owns Close House Golf Club in Newcastle where Westwood is attached.

Storey is from Newcastle and is a fitness consultant.

The 10-time Ryder Cup player practises at Close House and lives just north in Edinburgh with Storey, where he donated lots of golf memorabilia to a charity shop last year.

Westwood hosted the British Masters at Close House last year, won by Irishman Paul Dunne.