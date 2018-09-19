Who Is Lee Westwood’s Girlfriend?

Elliott Heath

Get to know Helen Storey, Lee Westwood's girlfriend in this piece.

Lee Westwood will act as one of Thomas Bjorn‘s Ryder Cup vice-captains for Le Golf National. He will bring huge experience to the role for the European side looking to avenge their loss to the Americans in 2016.

Westwood will head to Paris in the near future but who will be accompanying him? We get to know Helen Storey below.

Lee Westwood had his girlfriend Helen Storey on the bag for the Made in Denmark.

Storey has replaced Westwood’s usual caddie Billy Foster although it appears to be just for one week.

She looks to be a decent player herself, as shown in a video of her hitting a shot during practice:

Here is her driver swing from earlier this year:
@closehousegolf a busy full day today. #grateful #thankyou #unwashed!😂

Storey also caddied her boyfriend and the 23-time European Tour winner in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and at the 2016 Masters Par 3 Contest.

Lee Westwood of England with Helen Storey during the final round of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Westwood, 42, and Storey, 38, got together in late 2015 after Westwood got divorced from his wife.

Westwood and Storey during the 2016 Masters Par 3 Contest. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The pair met, it is believed, through Westwood’s friend Graham Wylie who is married to Storey’s sister.

Wylie owns Close House Golf Club in Newcastle where Westwood is attached.

Storey is from Newcastle and is a fitness consultant.

The 10-time Ryder Cup player practises at Close House and lives just north in Edinburgh with Storey, where he donated lots of golf memorabilia to a charity shop last year.

Westwood hosted the British Masters at Close House last year, won by Irishman Paul Dunne.

He last played in the Ryder Cup in 2016 which was a European loss but he has had remarkable success in the event. He has played in ten events and has been on the winning team seven times.

