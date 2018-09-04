There's more than one way to watch the action from Le Golf National, so don't be too disheartened if you aren't a Sky subscriber. Here's how to watch the Ryder Cup without Sky Sports

With Team Europe all set to take on the Americans at Le Golf National at the end of the month, Sky Sports will be there on the ground to bring its subscribers over 200 hours of coverage on a dedicated channel.

But what if you aren’t a Sky Sports subscriber. How can you still watch the Ryder Cup without Sky Sports?

I’m A Sky Customer But Don’t Have Sports

If you’ve got a Sky box but aren’t on the sports package, you can tune in to Sky Sports News. And there may be more news about other opportunities being released in the near future.

I Don’t Have Sky TV At All

If you’re an avid golf fan but don’t have Sky, you should seriously consider taking out a NOW TV sports week pass for just £12.99, which gives you all the access to Sky Sports for the week, but without the big annual contract.

Try Your Local Pub!

Or better still your local golf club if they’re open and have Sky Sports the day time tee times will be perfect to enjoy the golf with your friends. Nothing quite beats enjoying this transatlantic tussle together with your mates on a big screen and with a pint (or two!) in hand.

Watch The BBC Highlights

BBC Sport has highlights of the Ryder Cup full details will be released soon.

BBC Radio

The BBC have live coverage of all the action on BBC Radio Five Live, and the radio teams do a fantastic job in describing the action and making sure you don;t miss a moment.

Website

The official Ryder Cup website www.rydercup.com will have loads of video coverage throughout the tournament, including build up and highlights.

Check out the official Ryder Cup Twitter and Sky Sports Golf Twitter feeds for video highlights and news.

Of course the Golf Monthly website and social media channels will also have a huge amount of coverage and all the latest news and reaction from Le Golf National.