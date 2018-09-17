Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag?

Since leaving Callaway at the turn of the year Patrick Reed's equipment set-up has changed drastically. See what he will use at the Ryder Cup

Patrick Reed has been switching his equipment around so far in 2018, here we take a look at what clubs he will use for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Reed has been in an equipment limbo for the last year or so, having tinkered with PXG, Bettinardi, Titleist and Cleveland gear in 2017, as well as a Bridgestone ball. The story of Patrick Reed’s golf clubs is unique and interesting.

The American signed an apparel deal with Nike in January 2018 and that saw his equipment, bag, apparel and hat contracts with Callaway end. It took Reed back to Nike, where he was a staffer between turning pro in 2011 up until mid-2013.

The new deal has given him more freedom with his equipment, and he has been seen using a whole host of different gear on Tour this year, including a TaylorMade M3 driver, his old Callaway Great Big Bertha Alpha 816 DBD driver and a new Ping G400 LST driver.

He was also using Nike VR irons, currently has a Nike VR Pro Limited fairway wood and used a Scotty Cameron putter before quickly switching it out for his current Odyssey putter.

One club which he looks to have settled on is the new Ping G400 LST driver, which appeared in his bag at the Honda Classic and he has been using it ever since.

He is currently using a Nike VR Pro Limited fairway wood which he was using back in his Nike days as it was released in late 2011 – perhaps it’s his trusty 3 wood that’s been kept in the garage over the years. He’s had this in the bag for the whole of 2018.

In addition to the Nike fairway, Reed also put a set of the company’s irons in the form of the VR Pro blades which were released in late 2010. These irons were in the bags of a number of Nike staffers before the company announced they were to stop making golf clubs in August 2016.

However, the Ryder Cup star is no longer using his Nike irons and has, instead, gone back to Callaways.

He looks to be using a mixed set of 2013 X Forged and MB1 irons which he was using last year.

Reed has also added a Titleist 716 T-MB driving iron in for 2018.

Reed has a set of Artisan Golf wedges. They’re made in Texas at Nike’s former ‘Oven’ facility by master clubmaker Mike Taylor and his team. The company make custom hand-crafted clubs and specifically say on their instagram page that they’re not sold in stores.

He has them in 51° and 56° and also carries a 61° Titleist Vokey SM5 lob wedge.

Reed has been using the Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 for some time now.

Driver: Ping G400 LST 10° with an Aldila 70 Tour X shaft

Fairway: Nike VR Pro Ltd. Edition 15° with an Aldila 80 Tour X shaft

Driving Iron: Titleist 716 T-MB (3-iron) with an True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 shaft

Irons: Callaway X Forged 2013 (4), Callaway MB-1 (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Artisan (51 and 56°), Titleist Vokey SM5 (61°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

So there we have it. We’ll keep this page updated as it’s bound to change throughout the year.

