Casey's coach Peter Kostis will be well known to many UK golf fans due to his TV work. By Matt Cradock

Who Is Paul Casey’s Coach?

Paul Casey has had a great 2018 claiming his first PGA Tour win in nearly 10 years as well as a number of top 10s. The Englishman has been ranked inside the world’s top 20 for the last few years and will be a great addition to the European team in his first Ryder Cup since 2008. But who coaches him?

We take a look below.

Who Is Paul Casey’s Coach?

One reason for his success is down to his long-time coach Peter Kostis.

Casey has known Kostis ever since he turned professional in 2000 and the pair have had many successes together.

In 2009 he reached world number three and had just claimed his first PGA Tour victory.

However Casey’s career was full of set backs with numerous injuries.

Just some of them include a dislocated shoulder from a snowboarding accident, a left wrist injury and a thumb injury.