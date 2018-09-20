Casey's coach Peter Kostis will be well known to many UK golf fans due to his TV work. By Matt Cradock
Who Is Paul Casey’s Coach?
Paul Casey has had a great 2018 claiming his first PGA Tour win in nearly 10 years as well as a number of top 10s. The Englishman has been ranked inside the world’s top 20 for the last few years and will be a great addition to the European team in his first Ryder Cup since 2008. But who coaches him?
We take a look below.
One reason for his success is down to his long-time coach Peter Kostis.
Casey has known Kostis ever since he turned professional in 2000 and the pair have had many successes together.
In 2009 he reached world number three and had just claimed his first PGA Tour victory.
However Casey’s career was full of set backs with numerous injuries.
Just some of them include a dislocated shoulder from a snowboarding accident, a left wrist injury and a thumb injury.
Kostis, who will be known to many UK golf fans due to his TV role, therefore had to try create a swing around all of these incidents and injuries.
The hard work and effort began to show though with Casey recording over 30 top 10s between 2015 to 2018.
Kostis, born in Maine, USA, is not just Casey’s coach but also works with CBS Sports as an on course reporter and swing analyst.
He has held that position since the early 90s.
The American now lives in Arizona with his wife and two kids and has the Peter Kostis Learning Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona.
As well as Casey, Kostis has coached Bernhard Langer, Chez Reavie and Steve Elkington.
The 71-year-old has always had a basic teaching when it comes to golf.
Speaking at the 2008 Masters he spoke simply about Paul’s swing saying: “Paul’s grip was a little weak, so we made a minor adjustment to it.
“We worked on establishing and maintaining his posture throughout his swing. Nothing fancy. The last thing a good player should do is tinker with his swing”
This simple philosophy has made Casey one of the games most consistent performers.
