Meet Englishman Paul Casey's wife, Pollyanna Woodward in this piece.

Who Is Paul Casey’s Wife?

Paul Casey will be making his fourth appearance at the Ryder Cup in 2018 after getting selected to the events in 2004, 2006, and 2008. He helped Europe win in 2004 at Oakland Hills and then at the K Club in 2006. His sole loss came at Valhalla.

But who will be supporting Casey in Paris? Meet his wife Pollyanna Woodward.

Casey and Woodward met in 2011 at the Formula 1 Chequered Flag Ball at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. They became engaged during the Christmas period of 2013.

The pair have two children together, a son called Lex and a daughter called Astaria.

Woodward, the youngest of six children, is best known for her role as a co-presenter on the television-series, The Gadget Show. She had this role from 2010 to 2013. The job took her around the world and according to her website she has a Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled on a water-powered jetpack in which she travelled 22.64 miles in under 5 hours.

Before that, she acted in Ghost Squad, Doctors and then competed in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and also came in the top-10 for Miss England.

Her final piece of TV work was competing on the television show Splash! in 2014. She came 11th our of 20 contestants.

Woodward has previously worked as a technology correspondent for TalkSPORT and regularly writes for How It Works magazine.