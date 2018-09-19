Here we take a look at the equipment Phil Mickelson will use at the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag? – Ryder Cup Clubs

The Ryder Cup is approaching quickly, we take a look at what is in Phil Mickelson‘s bag for the tournament at Le Golf National.

Let’s take a look at his current equipment setup:

The five-time major champion is currently using Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver along with a Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood of which he used to win the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.

BUY NOW Callaway Rogue Sub Zero driver from American Golf

The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin and produce a penetrating ball flight.

Mickelson has averaged just over 300 yards on the PGA Tour this season, up seven yards from last year.

He also carries a Rogue hybrid.

BUY NOW Callaway Rogue hybrid from American Golf

His irons are the Callaway X Forged from 5-PW. He had a Callaway Epic Pro 4 iron in the bag as well.

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 56°, 60° and 64° of loft.

Related: Callaway Rogue vs Rogue Sub Zero driver test

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland. They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.

He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and has been rolling it beautifully this season. He ranks 2nd in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic.

Related: Callaway Apex MB vs X Forged iron test

As well as that, he is 2nd of the Tour’s birdie or better conversion statistic, and 7th in Overall Putting Average.

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man. The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players

Continues below