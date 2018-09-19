Here we take a look at the equipment Phil Mickelson will use at the Ryder Cup
Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag? – Ryder Cup Clubs
The Ryder Cup is approaching quickly, we take a look at what is in Phil Mickelson‘s bag for the tournament at Le Golf National.
Let’s take a look at his current equipment setup:
The five-time major champion is currently using Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver along with a Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood of which he used to win the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.
The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin and produce a penetrating ball flight.
Mickelson has averaged just over 300 yards on the PGA Tour this season, up seven yards from last year.
He also carries a Rogue hybrid.
His irons are the Callaway X Forged from 5-PW. He had a Callaway Epic Pro 4 iron in the bag as well.
He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 56°, 60° and 64° of loft.
Related: Callaway Rogue vs Rogue Sub Zero driver test
The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland. They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.
He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and has been rolling it beautifully this season. He ranks 2nd in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic.
Related: Callaway Apex MB vs X Forged iron test
As well as that, he is 2nd of the Tour’s birdie or better conversion statistic, and 7th in Overall Putting Average.
Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man. The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players
- BUY NOW Callaway Rogue Sub Zero driver from American Golf
- BUY NOW Callaway Rogue Sub Zero wood from American Golf
- BUY NOW Callaway Rogue hybrid from American Golf
- BUY NOW Callaway Mack Daddy PM wedges from American Golf
Continues below
WATCH: Phil Mickelson Stars In Amazing Shirt Advert
Lefty is seen dancing and dodging golf balls…
Phil Mickelson’s Golf Equipment Through The Years
We take a journey through the equipment that…
Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Caddie?
Phil's brother Tim is on the bag for…
Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Wife?
Married to Phil since 1996, get to know…
Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 9° with HZRDUS T110 shaft
3 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 13.5° with Fubuki J shaft
Hybrid: Callaway Rogue 19° with KBS hybrid shaft
4 iron: Callaway Epic Pro with KBS Tour V 125 shaft
Irons (5-PW): Callaway X Forged 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 56°, 60° and 64° with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 White
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram