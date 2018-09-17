Lefty has worked with his current instructor Andrew Getson for the past three years

Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Coach?

Phil Mickelson makes his 12th-straight Ryder Cup appearance this year and will be the oldest player on the USA side at the age of 48.

Lefty has won 43 PGA Tour titles to date including five major championships and his swing has more than stood the test of time.

Lefty’s free-flowing action is instantly recognisable – but who currently coaches him?

Mickelson is currently coached by Australian Andrew Getson and the pair have worked together since late 2015 after he and Butch Harmon split.

In a statement after splitting with Butch, Mickelson said, “I’ve learned a great deal from him in our eight years together.

“It’s just that at the moment I need to hear new ideas from a different perspective.”

Prior to becoming a coach, Getson played professionally for 10 years on the Asian, Australasian and Nationwide (now Web.com) Tours.

Getson is now the instructor at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale Arizona, the venue that Mickelson was affiliated with after graduating from the University of Arizona in 1992.

The pair have worked together for three years and initially worked on getting Mickelson’s takeaway and backswing more on plane and upright, instead of bringing the club too much on the inside.

This helped him become less handsy, shorter in the backswing a touch and subsequently straighter off the tee, slightly.

Getson works on the basics, with his website tagline ‘Learn How To Simplify Your Golf Swing’.

He is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and rarely travels with Mickelson to tournaments, but is instead there to offer a helping hand for whenever Phil visits.

Mickelson almost won the 2016 Open Championship but was ultimately beaten by Henrik Stenson, but he did get his first win under Getson at the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship.