8 Potential European Ryder Cup Pairings:

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National near Paris and Europe will be looking to win back the trophy after losing it at Hazeltine last time out.
Pairings are always key at the Ryder Cup and Thomas Bjorn will need to get them right if he wants to be lifting the trophy come Sunday.
Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters
Whilst Pieters hasn’t qualified for the 2018 Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn will be aware of just how strong the McIlroy/Pieters partnership was at Hazeltine two years ago. The duo played together three times and won all three of their matches; 3&2 over DJ and Kuchar in fourballs, 4&2 over Fowler and Mickelson in foursomes and 3&1 in fourballs over Koepka and DJ. The dream fourball pairing? Quite possibly.
Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose
Another partnership where only one man has qualified, Stenson and Rose have been a formidable team down the years. They have played together six times over the past two Ryder Cups and have won four matches and lost two. They have won 3/4 fourball matches and 1/2 foursomes games. If Stenson were to earn a captain’s pick, expect to see this partnership in the fourballs.
Justin Rose and Ian Poulter
Whilst Rose looks to have his fourballs partner secured if Stenson makes the side, he is also part of a great foursomes team with Ian Poulter. The two Englishman, who have been friends for over 15 years, have played together five times at the Ryder Cup. They have won 3/4 foursomes matches together and won their only fourball game. Poulter, whilst also not currently in the side officially, will certainly get a captain’s pick if he does fail to qualify in the top 8. Rose and Poulter in the foursomes – expect to see that.
Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton
Paul Casey looks likely to make his Ryder Cup return for the first time in 10 years – but who do you pair him with? Well, he played with Tommy Fleetwood at the 2018 EurAsia Cup, beating Ben An and Kiradech Aphibarnrat 4&3 in fourballs and also played with Tyrrell Hatton in the foursomes and beat the same team 2&1. Casey and Hatton may well be a partnership that Thomas Bjorn opts for again.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood
Molinari already has Ryder Cup experience whilst Tommy Fleetwood hasn’t. Both men are superb ball strikers and it’s very hard to see Molinari not playing in both of the foursomes sessions due to his accurate driving and iron play. Fleetwood and Molinari have undoubtedly been two of the world’s best players over the past year or so – they could be quite a handy team.
Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello
Right now, I don’t see Sergio Garcia making the side and I can see Rafa Cabrera Bello getting a wildcard pick. Rahm and Cabrera Bello have teamed up before at the 2016 World Cup of Golf and occasionally play practice rounds together too. The European team needs an all-Spanish duo and this year may well be the turn of Rahm and Cabrera Bello. Fourballs or foursomes? I’d see them being a good team in either.
Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen
McIlroy and Olesen have played a fair amount of golf together this year and if Olesen were to make the side, which looks likely as things stand, Thomas Bjorn will want to put him with one of his top men. The pair seem to get along quite well and after the success of McIlroy and Pieters (a rookie) at the last Ryder Cup, Bjorn could put these two together in France.
Alex Noren and Jon Rahm
A team of rookies is rare for Europe in the Ryder Cup (the Molinaris in 2010 were the last all-rookie European pairing) but Noren and Rahm are two of Europe’s most fearless players with form at Le Golf National – Noren won the Open de France this year and Rahm was T5th. You could easily see this pair shoot 10 or 12 under in fourballs. What do you think?
