Here we take a look at eight potential pairings for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

8 Potential European Ryder Cup Pairings

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National near Paris and Europe will be looking to win back the trophy after losing it at Hazeltine last time out.

Pairings are always key at the Ryder Cup and Thomas Bjorn will need to get them right if he wants to be lifting the trophy come Sunday.

Here, we take a look at eight potential European Ryder Cup pairings including some wildcard guesses.

As this is just a bit of fun, let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages what you make of our pairings and which ones you would like to see.

8 Potential European Ryder Cup Pairings:

Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters

Whilst Pieters hasn’t qualified for the 2018 Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn will be aware of just how strong the McIlroy/Pieters partnership was at Hazeltine two years ago. The duo played together three times and won all three of their matches; 3&2 over DJ and Kuchar in fourballs, 4&2 over Fowler and Mickelson in foursomes and 3&1 in fourballs over Koepka and DJ. The dream fourball pairing? Quite possibly.

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose

Another partnership where only one man has qualified, Stenson and Rose have been a formidable team down the years. They have played together six times over the past two Ryder Cups and have won four matches and lost two. They have won 3/4 fourball matches and 1/2 foursomes games. If Stenson were to earn a captain’s pick, expect to see this partnership in the fourballs.

Justin Rose and Ian Poulter

Whilst Rose looks to have his fourballs partner secured if Stenson makes the side, he is also part of a great foursomes team with Ian Poulter. The two Englishman, who have been friends for over 15 years, have played together five times at the Ryder Cup. They have won 3/4 foursomes matches together and won their only fourball game. Poulter, whilst also not currently in the side officially, will certainly get a captain’s pick if he does fail to qualify in the top 8. Rose and Poulter in the foursomes – expect to see that.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton

Paul Casey looks likely to make his Ryder Cup return for the first time in 10 years – but who do you pair him with? Well, he played with Tommy Fleetwood at the 2018 EurAsia Cup, beating Ben An and Kiradech Aphibarnrat 4&3 in fourballs and also played with Tyrrell Hatton in the foursomes and beat the same team 2&1. Casey and Hatton may well be a partnership that Thomas Bjorn opts for again.