In this piece we take a look at eight potential pairings we could see in Paris later this year.
8 Potential USA Ryder Cup Pairings
The United States head into the 2018 Ryder Cup as favourites. They have won six of the last eight Majors, and have five of the top 10 golfers in the world according to the official world golf rankings.
But at every Ryder Cup, the task of creating pairs to face Europe is a difficult one and captain Jim Furyk will have to get them right if he wants to retain the trophy after their 2016 win at Hazeltine.
In this piece, we have taken a look at eight potential pairings that we could be seeing on Friday and Saturday of the event.
As this is just a bit of fun, let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages what you make of our pairings and which ones you would like to see.
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed
This pairing goes without saying. Both raise their games at the Ryder Cup and both have shown how good their putting can be at the event. Do not be surprised if they lead off for America on Friday the 28th of September.
Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler
They are good friends and they showed at the 2017 Presidents Cup how dangerous they can be. The pair opened the tournament for the Americans and smashed Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel 6 & 4. The next day they won again and halved their final pairs match together. An undefeated partnership and one to look out for in Paris.
Brooks Koepka and Brandt Snedeker
Strictly speaking Snedeker is not officially in the event yet but his recent victory at the Wyndham Championship, which included a 59 on the first day, will give Furyk plenty to ponder. And when you ad the fact that he Koepka didn’t lose a match together in the 2016 Ryder Cup that furthers creates selection dilemmas for Furyk. The pair in 2016 beat Martin Kaymer and Danny Willet 5 & 4, and then Henrik Stenson and Matt Fitzpatrick 3 & 2 the next day.
Bryson Dechambeau and Tiger Woods
Recently Tiger has said how much he wants the youngster on the team. Before the PGA Championship he said; “Bryson is very analytical as we all know, but what most of the guys don’t know is how competitive he is. He is very fiery, very competitive, and that’s the type of person we want on the team. We want someone who is fiery, who will bleed red, white and blue. We want those type of players on the team.”
No doubt the elder statesman that is Tiger would have to guide Bryson through his first Ryder Cup, and we think that would be fascinating to watch.
Article Continues Below
8 Potential European Ryder Cup Pairings
Here we take a look at eight potential…
Best Shots In Ryder Cup History
Golf Monthly looks back at some of the…
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup…
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods
The experiment of playing these two together may have failed in the past, but both are older, more experienced and there is less of a heated rivalry between the two nowadays as well. Although that being said they have just agreed to play a $9 million grudge match at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas. it is an unlikely pairing, but would be interesting if it did happen.
Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka
Its the pairing we all want to see. The top-two players in the world teaming up would be formidable given that Dustin has won three times this year and Koepka has just collected his second Major of the year and third in total at the PGA Championship.
They regularly train in the gym together and are both very long off the tee which could either be really good or really bad at Le Golf National.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
Everyone knows about the friendship between these two stars and it would not be surprising to see them together in Paris. One thing is certain, sublime golf would be needed to defeat them.
Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson
The pair have shown how well they can play together in the past. At the 2012 Ryder Cup they won two matches by a margin of 5 & 4 so they could very well be paired together in 2018.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest Ryder Cup news.