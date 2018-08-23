In this piece we take a look at eight potential pairings we could see in Paris later this year.

8 Potential USA Ryder Cup Pairings

The United States head into the 2018 Ryder Cup as favourites. They have won six of the last eight Majors, and have five of the top 10 golfers in the world according to the official world golf rankings.

But at every Ryder Cup, the task of creating pairs to face Europe is a difficult one and captain Jim Furyk will have to get them right if he wants to retain the trophy after their 2016 win at Hazeltine.

In this piece, we have taken a look at eight potential pairings that we could be seeing on Friday and Saturday of the event.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed

This pairing goes without saying. Both raise their games at the Ryder Cup and both have shown how good their putting can be at the event. Do not be surprised if they lead off for America on Friday the 28th of September.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler

They are good friends and they showed at the 2017 Presidents Cup how dangerous they can be. The pair opened the tournament for the Americans and smashed Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel 6 & 4. The next day they won again and halved their final pairs match together. An undefeated partnership and one to look out for in Paris.

Brooks Koepka and Brandt Snedeker

Strictly speaking Snedeker is not officially in the event yet but his recent victory at the Wyndham Championship, which included a 59 on the first day, will give Furyk plenty to ponder. And when you ad the fact that he Koepka didn’t lose a match together in the 2016 Ryder Cup that furthers creates selection dilemmas for Furyk. The pair in 2016 beat Martin Kaymer and Danny Willet 5 & 4, and then Henrik Stenson and Matt Fitzpatrick 3 & 2 the next day.

Bryson Dechambeau and Tiger Woods

Recently Tiger has said how much he wants the youngster on the team. Before the PGA Championship he said; “Bryson is very analytical as we all know, but what most of the guys don’t know is how competitive he is. He is very fiery, very competitive, and that’s the type of person we want on the team. We want someone who is fiery, who will bleed red, white and blue. We want those type of players on the team.”

No doubt the elder statesman that is Tiger would have to guide Bryson through his first Ryder Cup, and we think that would be fascinating to watch.

